Joe Hart's future at club level is up in the air with the England goalkeeper unsure where he will be next season.

The 30-year-old was ousted from Manchester City in the summer by new boss Pep Guardiola, favouring a ball-playing goalkeeper in the form of Claudio Bravo - who arrived from Barcelona.

Ironically, the Chilean has endured some tough moments at the Etihad this campaign, but despite some vague rumours of a return to Manchester for Hart, he recently played down such talk.

"I've got no firm contact with anybody, but whatever I'm doing I'd love to be permanent where I go," Hart told Sky Sports.

"If it's back at Manchester City - which I don't see happening - then great, but other than that, another loan at my age I don't think is the right thing for me."

The Three Lions shot-stopper has spent the season on loan at modest Serie A outfit Torino, where he has made 35 appearances, but despite being expected to excel, he has come under criticism.

Hart had been the regular first-choice goalkeeper at City since 2010, after dislodging Shay Given from the role, becoming a fans' favourite and even earning praise from the likes of goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon.

Hart errors surprised Torino chiefs

So when the England star made a number of blunders for Torino this season, it shocked the club's hierarchy and the club's president, Urbano Cairo, has confessed he didn't expect so many errors from the Three Lions goalkeeper.

"Hart made a few mistakes, especially when coming out for the ball," said Cairo, per the Daily Mail.

"He is an important goalkeeper. We probably didn't expect so many mistakes from an England international… but he did some good things, too."

With his reputation having been thrown into question in Turin, it would be fair comment to suggest a permanent switch to Torino is off the cards for Hart, who admits a Premier League return is "more than likely".

England goalkeeper unsure over long-term future

Hart revealed: "I feel like people think I'm keeping something close to my chest, I'm not. The goalkeeping world is a little bit crazy, it requires movement, I've still got two years at Manchester City, and the only certainty I've got is the next three games at Torino."

City are willing to sacrifice Hart in favour of the demands of Pep Guardiola, who the Englishman admits made it immediately clear that his career at the Etihad would be coming to an end.

"Unfortunately, football is a game of opinions, his opinion isn't great of me and I kind of smelt that when I came in." said Hart.

"I think I did [know he didn't fancy me], but that's life, that's football. He was good to me, he was clear, honest, and I hold nothing against the guy."

