Benfica take celebrating a title win to a new level

Some might say that the Portuguese top flight is even more of a two-horse race than it is in neighbouring Spain, but neutral fans shouldn't underestimate the rivalry between Benfica and Porto.

The two clubs hold a monopoly over the Portuguese Primeira Liga, and in recent times it has been the Lisbon-based side who have held the upper hand.

Porto may be the more recognisable name in the European game, having won the Champions League in recent memory and given us characters like Jose Mourinho, Deco and Radamel Falcao, but Benfica have been prevailing as the dominant force domestically.

Over the weekend the Águias secured their fourth consecutive league title with a barnstorming 5-0 win against Vitoria de Guimaraes.

Goals from Franco Cervi, Raul Jimenez, Pizzi and a double from Jonas gave them the win necessary to guarantee they finished another campaign ahead of Porto.

Benfica sit on top of the table with 81 points, while Porto trail behind in second with 73, and with the season winding down to a close, Benfica are unable to be caught, even though Porto have a game in hand over them.

The club are already the county's most successful team, but far from being bored with constantly winning, one player took dressing room celebrations to a whole new level.

Back in the changing room, veteran full-back Eliseu showed that he's still young at heart when he somehow commandeered a scooter where he proceeded to pull off a few slow-mo donuts, much to the delight of his teammates.

Brilliant, that's what you want to see when your team picks up a title and Eliseu has now raised the bar in terms of photo opportunities.

This means Benfica will now once again be in the group stages of the Champions League, but despite a few late runs in the competition over recent seasons they are still yet to match Porto by actually winning it.

They have a superbly talented squad at their disposal but whether they will be able to keep a hold of their most prized assets this summer remains to be seen.

Portugal National Football Team
UEFA Champions League
Football

