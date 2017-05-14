Although the fight took place on the preliminary card, it’s going to be a contest that’s talked about for months to come due to its controversial circumstances.

Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier put on an entertaining scrap for the fans in Dallas, ensuring their striking was on point as both men had brilliant chances to finish the fight.

NO CONTEST

Alvarez showed true grit as he recovered from a brutal onslaught from The Diamond, surviving a blitz of hard hits to fight back and land some offence of his own.

However, his accidental but illegal knees to Poirier resulted in referee Herb Dean stepping and after some consultation with Poirier and a cage side doctor, he waved the fight off and called it a no contest, rather than disqualifying the former UFC lightweight champion.

Both men oozed class in their post-fight interviews, but there was still a sense of disappointment that no winner emerged after a brilliant encounter – and even Conor McGregor had his say.

Poirier and Alvarez are both victims of the Notorious’ impressive UFC run as the Irishman certainly put himself on the map with the Poirier victory, and created history last year in Madison Square Garden when he dethroned Alvarez to claim the lightweight crown and became the first man to hold two titles at the same time.

MCGREGOR REACTS

Still, McGregor was a keen observer as he fulfilled father duties while watching new Paradigm fighter Joanna Jedrzejczyk retain her strawweight title, and offered his thoughts on the Alvarez and Poirier outcome with a simple yet effective tweet – and it’s clear he too enjoyed the scrap.

He posted: “Raise both their hands and f**k it. Good fight.”

McGregor is correct, it was well on its way to being the fight of the night if it wasn’t for the illegal knee strikes, so it comes as no surprise that fans and other fighters have been vocal since the result about both of them meeting again, something which the two are also keen to do.

Alvarez was booed by the crowd as he admitted that his knees were an accident, but Poirier was having none of it and scolded the fans and talked up Alvarez as a true champion, and it has all the making to be an entertaining second fight if and when the two meet again.

As expected, though, some of McGregor’s fans on Twitter were quick to talk up the Irishman as he defeated both men in the past, even if it’s something he didn’t bring up himself.

