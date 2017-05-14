GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

UFC

McGregor.

Conor McGregor responds to controversial Alvarez vs Poirier no contest

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Although the fight took place on the preliminary card, it’s going to be a contest that’s talked about for months to come due to its controversial circumstances.

Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier put on an entertaining scrap for the fans in Dallas, ensuring their striking was on point as both men had brilliant chances to finish the fight.

NO CONTEST

Alvarez showed true grit as he recovered from a brutal onslaught from The Diamond, surviving a blitz of hard hits to fight back and land some offence of his own.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

However, his accidental but illegal knees to Poirier resulted in referee Herb Dean stepping and after some consultation with Poirier and a cage side doctor, he waved the fight off and called it a no contest, rather than disqualifying the former UFC lightweight champion.

Both men oozed class in their post-fight interviews, but there was still a sense of disappointment that no winner emerged after a brilliant encounter – and even Conor McGregor had his say.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Watch: NXT star makes WWE main roster debut - and he looks amazing

Watch: NXT star makes WWE main roster debut - and he looks amazing

Lana debuts her new finisher at NXT Live Event

Lana debuts her new finisher at NXT Live Event

Liverpool have sealed their first summer signing - announcement soon [Mirror]

Liverpool have sealed their first summer signing - announcement soon [Mirror]

Poirier and Alvarez are both victims of the Notorious’ impressive UFC run as the Irishman certainly put himself on the map with the Poirier victory, and created history last year in Madison Square Garden when he dethroned Alvarez to claim the lightweight crown and became the first man to hold two titles at the same time.

MCGREGOR REACTS

Still, McGregor was a keen observer as he fulfilled father duties while watching new Paradigm fighter Joanna Jedrzejczyk retain her strawweight title, and offered his thoughts on the Alvarez and Poirier outcome with a simple yet effective tweet – and it’s clear he too enjoyed the scrap.

He posted: “Raise both their hands and f**k it. Good fight.”

McGregor is correct, it was well on its way to being the fight of the night if it wasn’t for the illegal knee strikes, so it comes as no surprise that fans and other fighters have been vocal since the result about both of them meeting again, something which the two are also keen to do.

Alvarez was booed by the crowd as he admitted that his knees were an accident, but Poirier was having none of it and scolded the fans and talked up Alvarez as a true champion, and it has all the making to be an entertaining second fight if and when the two meet again.

As expected, though, some of McGregor’s fans on Twitter were quick to talk up the Irishman as he defeated both men in the past, even if it’s something he didn’t bring up himself.

What did you make of Conor McGregor’s brilliant response to the fight? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eddie Alvarez
UFC
Nate Diaz
Stipe Miocic
Dana White

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Watch: NXT star makes WWE main roster debut - and he looks amazing

Watch: NXT star makes WWE main roster debut - and he looks amazing

Lana debuts her new finisher at NXT Live Event

Lana debuts her new finisher at NXT Live Event

Liverpool have sealed their first summer signing - announcement soon [Mirror]

Liverpool have sealed their first summer signing - announcement soon [Mirror]

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - UFC Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again