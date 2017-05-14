Before a ball was kicked this season, Manchester City were favourites to win the Premier League title.

They may have finished the 2015-16 campaign in fourth place, 15 points behind champions Leicester City, but they still possessed some of the best players in the league including Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva.

They also spent big money on reinforcements, bringing in the likes of John Stones, Leroy Sane, Ilkay Gundogan, Nolito and Claudio Bravo.

But even more significant than the players they recruited was the arrival of Pep Guardiola, widely regarded as the best coach in the business.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich trophy-winning machine was expected to hit the ground running at the Etihad Stadium - and after City won their first six league fixtures under the Catalan, it appeared as if they’d run away with the league title.

However, City then suffered a 2-0 defeat away at White Hart Lane and struggled for consistency for the rest of the season.

Bravo has been a disastrous signing, City’s ageing defence has become increasingly unreliable, and the forwards haven’t always taken their chances in front of goal.

City are on course to secure Champions League football for next season, but there’s no doubt more was expected from Guardiola and his players this term.

What Shearer said about City on Match of the Day

This is the point Alan Shearer made on Match of the Day this weekend.

Following Man City’s 2-1 win over Leicester on Saturday, Shearer said Guardiola’s side have endured the most disappointing season of all their top-four rivals.

Shearer slammed by City presenter

This led to a backlash from Man City fans on Twitter, including City presenter Natalie Pike who didn’t hold back.

She tweeted: “Seriously Alan Shearer do one. You couldn't be anymore biased or anti city if you tried! Unreal coverage from MOTD again 😡🙈“

This led Shearer to reply: “I definitely could be. However, your irrational anger suggests you agree. Even you were laughing in April at your lack of title challenge.”

Pike tweeted back: “Lack of a title challenge has nothing to do with what you said last night. It wasn't fair, It was biased, it does make a lot of fans angry”

Shearer then responded perfectly: “Biased? And my bias is based on what exactly? My lifelong support of @nufc? Are you telling me this season has exceeded your expectations?”

Shearer then found himself defending women in football

Why would Shearer by biased against City? If he was talking about Sunderland then fair enough. Everyone knows he’s Newcastle through and through.

In fairness to Shearer, he then defended some brainless idiots who suggested ‘women and football don’t mix.

“I disagree,” he tweeted. “I don't share your view on women and football.”

Another of his followers replied to that: “You would disagree you've got to be politically correct! Women's football is crap and you know it, I bet you don't watch it regularly!”

And Shearer responded: “My daughter @ChloeShearer1 works in football. Her boss is @tonguetweets and she'd wipe the floor with you.”

Ian Wright seemed to enjoy Shearer's reply to that tweet...

Good on you, Al.

