Although the super fight between Saul Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin supposedly stole the date UFC president Dana White was eyeing up for Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather, there is still hope that both men can eventually meet inside of a boxing ring.

While fans are usually given a glimmer of hope before it’s taken away from them, earlier this week, White claimed that he’d given his prized asset until Sunday for a deal to be agreed.

SUPER FIGHT

After that, he’d hammer out details with Team Mayweather from Monday so fans can now just sit and wait for updates on whether both fighters agree on the deal, and if a date can be set for the unbeaten American to come out of retirement and aim for a historic 50th professional victory.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

With all of this talk, we’ve had numerous boxers and mixed martial artists call out fighters from the opposite sport; and it’s all kicked off because of Money and the Notorious.

Before that, there was talk of Roy Jones Jr meeting Anderson Silva, and recently we’ve had both Stipe Miocic and Junior dos Santos of the UFC claim they’d love to meet Britain’s Anthony Joshua while Jean Pascal called out Nick Diaz.

Article continues below

There’s a trend – boxers don’t want to step inside of the Octagon. If they’re going to fight somebody from the opposite sport, it has to be inside of a boxing ring.

That’s something White touched on during a scrum and explained that any fight like this cannot happen inside of the Octagon, it must happen in a boxing ring for obvious reasons.

'OVER IN 15 SECONDS'

He explained that no boxer is asking to step into MMA because they simply wouldn’t stand a chance, and it’s not an outlandish statement to make considering James Toney tried his luck against UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture in 2010 – where he submitted to an arm-triangle choke in just over three minutes of the very first round.

He said: “You notice none of them are clamouring for that one. I like that one a lot better.

“Any of the big boxers that want to come over here and want to fight out guys, I’m in.

“Mayweather – McGregor would be over in 15 seconds.”

Despite that statement, it sounds like only the Notorious gets this pass as he’s disinterested in anyone else from the UFC roster trying to step inside of a boxing ring.

White added: “The biggest one out there is Conor vs. Mayweather. That obviously makes a lot of sense.

“Both guys are huge stars and they both want this fight. So, most of these other ones make no sense.”

White has given his honest view, and we’ll have to wait and see whether his sly dig will result in any big-name boxers offering to step into the Octagon.

Does Dana White make a valid point about boxers not wanting to compete in MMA? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms