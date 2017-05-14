This time last year Chelsea were concluding a campaign that had been nothing short of a disaster and would see them finish 10th in the Premier League.

No one, in or outside of the club, anticipated the struggles that were to face the Blues last season, which resulted in the 'Special One' being sacked before Christmas with the club 16th.

Just months earlier the Blues had lifted the league title for the third time under Mourinho's guidance, albeit in his second spell at Chelsea. So the Blues' early-season failings certainly rocked the club.

Eden Hazard, Diego Costa and Cesc Fabregas were branded "rats" by some of the club's supporters after rumours of disharmony amongst the camp surfaced.

But regardless of the unsettled dressing room, it was Mourinho who had to pay the price and was pushed out of Stamford Bridge before Antonio Conte took over on a permanent basis in the summer.

Very few would have considered it possible for Chelsea to reclaim the league title after the horrid season they had just endured, but, rather miraculously, the former Italy boss has managed to win the Premier League title with two games to spare.

Victory on Friday away to West Brom ensured that, this time around, the Blues were to have the last laugh and will return to European football next campaign.

And Thibaut Courtois will certainly be one to soak up the joy, and envy of their title rivals, when he finally gets his hands on the Premier League trophy on the final day of the season.

Courtois: Chelsea gave perfect response

“This is amazing, especially after last year,” Courtois admitted, per the Mirror.

“We had a lot of critics. There was a lot of laughter ­towards us. So to come back in this way, to be champions, is a good answer."

Chelsea's win on Friday moved them 10 points clear of bitter rivals Tottenham, as they prepared to host Manchester United on Sunday afternoon, but finishing clear of Spurs will not be their biggest satisfaction at the end of the season, according to Courtois.

The Belgium international admitted that being laughed at and criticised by their rivals, opposition supporters and the media fuelled their ambition to win the title more than ever.

“Obviously after last year, when we had a moment when we were 16th in the league, people laughed," the 25-year-old added.

“When you get criticised, ­obviously it’s not nice just after a season when you had won the league. Some of the criticism was deserved and some was not. But we have bounced back, winning the title again, and that’s amazing.

“They said we didn’t want to play anymore. They say we were lazy.

"That kind of stuff was not true. We tried to win our games but last year was just an off year."

Belgian expects silverware at Chelsea

Whatever the real issue was behind the scenes last campaign, Conte has rectified it in a short period of time and his priority will now be ensuring the FA Cup also heads to Stamford Bridge.

For Courtois, the Belgian feels that this month's Premier League success and cup final later this month are what he and his teammates are accustomed to and should come to expect at the west London club.

“Everybody here is used to playing for trophies and last year that was not the case," Courtois added. "Everybody was hurt in their pride. I think that is why we wanted to bounce back this season.”

