Lewis Hamilton will start in pole position at the Spanish Grand Prix after edging out Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel.

The Mercedes driver’s first lap was good enough to beat Vettel by 0.051 seconds, and the 32-year-old is now the pre-race favourite to secure victory.

Ten different drivers have won the last 10 Spanish Grand Prix - Hamilton won it back in 2014 - but the Englishman will fancy his chances of breaking that cycle later today.

But will we see Hamilton head-banging in the cockpit again?

Yes, you read that right. Head-banging.

Video: Hamilton did something strange during FP3

A bizarre clip from FP3 has emerged, which shows Hamilton banging his head from side-to-side.

Watch it here…

Hamilton can be seen bashing the left-hand side of his head against his headrest, much to the bemusement of the Sky commentators and those watching on Twitter.

Commentators made a joke

“It’s almost like he doesn’t look comfortable in there and is trying to squirm his way into his seat,” one of the commentators said.

The other then joked: “Maybe he’s been listening to my playlist this morning and he’s got a bit of Anthrax on - I don’t know!”

F1 fans on Reddit tried to find an answer

F1 fans on Reddit also tried to guess what was wrong with Hamilton…

Hamilton finished third in FP3

Hamilton finished third in the final practice behind Kimi Raikkonen and Vettel.

Final practice: Top three

1 Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Ferrari 1min 20.214secs

2 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Ferrari 1:20.456

3 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:20.595

