It’s a fight every UFC fan wants to see because of the genuine bitterness between both men, and a clash between Cody Garbrandt and T.J. Dillashaw has been announced for the summer.

Their hatred has been well-documented, and it made for perfect viewing as UFC capitalised on their issues by making them coaches for the new TUF: Redemption series which will eventually culminate with a bantamweight title fight.

CONCERN

Unfortunately, though, the big fights we all get excited over often are thrown into jeopardy and such is the case with No Love and Dillashaw, as there are now doubts over whether the champion will be healthy enough to fight.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

They were both set to appear the UFC Summer Kickoff event – the same one where Kevin Lee and Michael Chiesa were involved in a brawl along with Daniel Cormier and Jones trading epic insults - but their plane tickets were cancelled.

It was revealed that Garbrandt was flying to Germany to receive treatment for a tear in his back and that prompted rumours that he’d be pulling out.

Article continues below

UFC president Dana White admitted it hasn’t been called off yet as the treatment should work, but if it does that he’s eyeing up a mammoth clash for Dillashaw, which he requested himself.

Demetrious Johnson, in what could be a record-stopping encounter.

BACK-UP PLAN

According to BJPenn.com, he said: “No, it’s not off. Cody Garbrandt is having back issues, and we sent him to a place for [stem cell treatment], and apparently, that didn’t work. So, we’re putting him on a plane and sending him to that place in Germany that I go to.

“If this doesn’t work, he’ll be the only athlete I’ve ever known of that it didn’t work. It worked for Kobe Bryant. It works for [Alex Rodriguez] and soccer players [throughout the world]. I mean, every athlete I’ve ever know that’s gone there has come out healed.

“Cody’s not confident because when you’re in the type of pain he’s in, you don’t believe you can be fixed that easily. But I know the credentials of these guys in Germany, and I’m 100 percent confident he will be better and he will fight on July 8.

“If he can’t fight,” White said with a sly smile, “T.J. Dillashaw called me this morning and said, ‘If Cody can’t fight, what I would love to do is stop Demetrious Johnson from breaking the record.’

“So, that’s fun, right?”

Dillashaw has hinted at a fight with Mighty Mouse, but the latter has shown little interest as he claimed there are fighters in the flyweight division that are more deserving.

Still, Dillashaw hasn’t backed down and claimed that Johnson talked about big money fights in his last encounter, and he could be the biggest payday around.

Perhaps this is something Mighty Mouse should consider.

Would you like to see T.J. Dillashaw fight Demetrious Johnson if Cody Garbrandt pulls out? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms