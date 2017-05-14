GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Vinicius Junior.

Vinicius Junior's debut with Flamengo didn't go as you would expect

Every few years a new wonder kid emerges from Brazil who appears to be destined for a huge career somewhere in Europe.

The latest superstar in the making is 16-year-old Vinicius Junior, who is currently plying his trade at Flamengo and apparently making quite a stir among some of Europe's biggest and most prestigious sides.

So much so that reports have already linked him with a move to Real Madrid, with some even claiming that a €45million deal to take him to the Spanish capital has already been agreed between the two clubs.

This weekend saw the Brazilian Serie A begin for Flamengo with a meeting against Atletico Mineiro, and the highly-rated teenager got his first run out.

Junior has been making a huge name for himself with the Brazilian under-17 side recently and the Flamengo management saw it fit to promote him to the senior side for his first taste of professional football.

Flamengo took the lead midway through the first half thanks to a Matheus Sávio goal, only to see Atletico hit back on the hour mark with former Brazil international Fred playing through Elias to finish the move.

And with eight minutes to go and the scores tied, Flamengo turned to their teenage superstar with the hope that he'd be able to provide a moment of magic in the search for a winner.

However, that wasn't to be the case as he dramatically showed his age and inexperience, making sure this was a debut to forget. See for yourself below...

Looking at the evidence, the best you can say for the lad was that he was very much involved in the action.

However, whether he was overawed by the occasion or suffering with nerves, his contribution wasn't anywhere near as good as you imagine it would be for someone apparently worth €45m.

His touch was off and his delivery was, well, appalling.

It'd be harsh to be too hard on him given his age, but you would hope that the performance doesn't have that much of an adverse effect on him in the coming weeks as he will no doubt be involved again.

But anyone from Real Madrid who may have been watching can't have been too impressed with what they saw...

