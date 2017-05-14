It's been a busy few weeks for Anthony Joshua following his incredible victory over Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley last month, but the heavyweight champion decided to take a break away from boxing this week.

Joshua headed up to Manchester United's training ground this week, where he met Jose Mourinho's side ahead of their game against Tottenham this weekend.

The video below shows Joshua taking part in a training drill with the rest of the United team, as he was put to the test by the Premier League giants.

Soon after that, Joshua also went on to meet the man himself, Jose Mourinho, as Joshua was presented with a Manchester United shirt, with 'Joshua 1' on the back.

The heavyweight champion was in the area due to appearing at The Lowry on the Friday evening, which included him talking about his achievements and his career so far.

Video: Joshua trains with Man Utd team

It was evident that the United squad were over the moon to have the British sensation around the training ground, as lots of players to their social media accounts and shared their pictures with Joshua.

Ashley Young and Jesse Lingard were among many players who took to the likes of Instagram to share their moment with Joshua.

The United lads are big Joshua fans

And it is also evident that many of the United squad are big fans of the British boxer, with the likes of Ashley Young, Chris Smalling and Luke Shaw all in attendance for Joshua's win over Eric Molina back in December at the Manchester Arena.

And the admiration within the United camp for Joshua doesn't end there. Mourinho himself has also been seen to witness a Joshua fight in recent years. The United chief was in attendance at the O2 Arena, in London when Joshua beat Charles Martin.

It is safe to say that Joshua's trip to Carrington went down very well...

