Formula 1

Christian Horner is facing a battle to ensure Red Bull keep pace with Mercedes and Ferrari.

Christian Horner reveals why Red Bull have failed to compete with Mercedes and Ferrari

For the past three seasons, Mercedes have been the dominant force in Formula 1, with none of their rivals being able to compete with the car the Brackley-based team have put together in recent years.

Lewis Hamilton and the now-retired Nico Rosberg have shared the past three Drivers' Championship titles after the two teammates were left to battle it out for the title amongst themselves.

None of either Ferrari or Red Bull drivers' cars had the ability to compete with the vastly advanced engines of that at Mercedes - that was up until this year, after further rule changes were put into place.

It was widely believed, heading into the season, that Ferrari and Red Bull would seriously push Mercedes for the Constructors' Championship and therefore make the likes of Sebastien Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo serious contenders to battle it out with Hamilton for the individual award.

However, four races in, Vettel and Hamilton's teammate, Valtteri Bottas, are proving to be the only drivers who can derail the Brit's chances of a fourth Drivers' Championship.

Red Bull boast two of F1's best drivers in Daniel Ricciardo and youngster Max Verstappen, but both are currently 64 and 51 points off table-topping Vettel, respectively.

Red Bull left frustrated by Renault

Not only has it been of huge concern to the two drivers, but Red Bull boss Christian Horner, also - whose team are growing frustrated with engine suppliers Renault for their lagging power supply and delay of upgrades to their engines.

And the 43-year-old Red Bull chief insists his team's only focus is on learning and development over the coming races and will not be thinking about competing with Mercedes and Ferrari for the Constructors' Championship.

Australian F1 Grand Prix

"We are not thinking about championships now, we are a significant distance behind," said Horner, per Sky Sports. "We are more focused on learning and taking the maximum out of each grand prix.

Horner reveals Mercedes and Ferrari advantage

"The bottom line is that Ferrari and Mercedes did a better job in interpreting the rules than we did.

"And then you are in a position where you are playing catch-up."

Spanish F1 Grand Prix

Red Bull currently trail leaders Mercedes by 79 points going into the Spanish Grand Prix, and Verstappen has accepted that he and Ricciardo will have to remain patient until Red Bull and Renault can both find a solution.

"We have to keep on pushing on the car side and await what comes from the engine," said Verstappen. "Unfortunately we can't control that."

Formula 1
