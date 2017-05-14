While some young stars are painfully overhyped and compared to greats after just a few matches, there’s no doubting that Gianluigi Donnarumma is the real deal.

Across the past two seasons, the Italian has risen up the ranks at AC Milan and established himself as the club’s undoubted number one. It’s certainly not bad for an 18-year-old.

That being said, in spite of the immeasurable prestige of the club, AC Milan are no longer the force of old. Their position in sixth place in Serie A is testament to that with even Atalanta wielding a large points tally.

Consequently, there have been no shortages of rumours linking Donnarumma with an exit from the San Siro. There’s equally no lack of pundits and supporters that believe he’d be able to make a step up.

The youngster has accumulated 39 appearances this season and has earned a reputation as a world class shot stopper. This was apparent in his Man of the Match showing against Juventus in March.

Nevertheless, given his age, it would perhaps make sense for him to consolidate his rise with Milan and build his reputation further. After all, such fine performances and game time is rare for a player of his age and position.

Furthermore, Donnarumma seems a Milan man at heart, leading many to believe he would extend his contract with the Rossoneri.

Well, according to The Sun, the many are wrong.

Donnarumma is believed to have told friends that he is intent on leaving Milan in favour of a Premier League switch. If such a decision materialises, then a melee for his signature would likely ensue.

His destination of choice, though, is believed to be Manchester City. This is despite the Manchester United had previously been viewed as the front-runners for the move.

It would see Donnarumma reject contract talks in Italy and accept a £70,000-a-week deal at the Etihad Stadium.

It would a sensible decision, too.

There is no guarantee that David de Gea would leave Old Trafford for Real Madrid and subservience to the Spaniard would almost be certain. Besides, the 26-year-old has collected United’s Player of the Year award three times in the past four years.

Whereas at City, Claudio Bravo’s struggles this season leaves the door wide open for a new arrival. The Chilean has been a poor successor to Joe Hart and Willy Caballero proves nothing more than a sound back-up.

Moreover, City could be able to sign the Italian for just £20 million. It proves a large fee for a goalkeeper but a price tag that looks miniscule against that of Paul Pogba.

Whether Donnarumma will in fact reject contract talks isn’t clear, but there can be little doubting that Pep Guardiola will be waiting in the wings. After all, it might be the added boost needed to propel City all the way to the title.

