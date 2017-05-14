Liverpool fans still look back on the Rafa Benitez days with many fond memories. Not only did he win them the Champions League in the most dramatic circumstances, but he delivered an FA Cup and Super Cup to boot.

Having left the club in 2010, he re-emerged for a turbulent spell with Chelsea before pitching up again at Newcastle, where he has just helped the Magpies return to the top flight from the Championship.

But now, after what he did on Sunday morning, he's virtually written his legendary status among Reds fans forever.

Earlier in the morning Liverpool fans held a 'run for the 96' event in order to raise funds for the families who lost someone or suffered from the tragedy of the Hillsborough disaster.

And Benitez turned up unannounced and made an effort to greet and wish luck to every participant that he could.

He stood behind the barrier next to the start line and posed for pictures and chatted with fans until everyone had got what they wanted and carried on with the run.

Needless to say, videos of his attendance were filmed and uploaded to social media, and it's hard to disagree – it was a very classy gesture from the former Reds boss.

Check the videos below to see how effortlessly he mingled with the Reds fans. The city of Liverpool left a lasting impression on the Spaniard, and it seems that he still holds a lot of affection for the city, club and its people.

What a guy!

Fans not taking part in the event soon caught wind of what he'd been up to and took to social media to heap praise on the Newcastle boss for taking the time to make sure he showed his support for a truly wonderful event.

Some of the best reactions are below...

