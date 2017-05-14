GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Formula 1

vettel.

Sebastian Vettel's overtake on Valtteri Bottas at Spanish GP was incredible

Sebastian Vettel produced one of the most incredible overtakes of the Formula 1 season during the Spanish Grand Prix this afternoon.

The 29-year-old, who started the race in second position behind Lewis Hamilton, found himself behind leader Valtteri Bottas on lap 25 but produced a magnificent manoeuvre to outclass the Fin.

Vettel used all of his experience to outwit Bottas, jinking right and then left before swooping down the middle. (Scroll down to watch the video).

Bottas must have thought he’d done enough to hold off Vettel, but the four-time world champion somehow got past the Mercedes driver and overtook on the inside of the track.

“What a move by Sebastian Vettel!” BBC Radio 5 Live commentator Jack Nicholls commented. “He jinked right, left and right again, throwing Bottas the dummy like Mansell on Pique back in the day! Stupendous stuff.

“To think at Red Bull they said that he couldn't overtake…”

Video: Vettel overtakes Bottas

Watch it here...

Just an outstanding piece of driving…

F1 fans react on Twitter

And here’s how F1 fans on Twitter reacted…

Video: Vettel then went head-to-head with Lewis Hamilton

It's been an eventful race for Vettel so far...

Formula 1

