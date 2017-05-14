GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Rob Holding.

Arsenal fans loved what Rob Holding did to Marco Arnautovic

It's amazing how a few wins can change the complexion of a season. Arsenal may still not be where they want to be – or where their fans think they belong – but suddenly the never-ending crisis that befell them a few weeks ago appears to have eased off.

The Gunners are still within touching distance of the top four and yesterday's 4-1 win at Stoke City showed just how good they can be when they get themselves together.

Arsenal fans will now be keeping a close watch on Liverpool's meeting with West Ham on Sunday afternoon by cheering for the Irons, as a victory for them would keep the two sides in red just a point apart.

However, the fans were not only pleased with the performance at the Britannia Stadium this weekend, but more with the antics of one player in particular.

Rob Holding has proved himself to be an exciting prospect for the club in recent weeks. Signed from Bolton for just £2.5million last summer, he's beginning to look as though he could grow into a key player for the club in the near future.

He was handed a starting role in yesterday's game, and was placed on the right side of a three man defence and came up against Austrian international Marco Arnautovic.

Wenger's switch to a 3-4-3 seemed to suit the youngster perfectly and it's fair to say he got the better of Arnautovic on the afternoon.

But not only did Arnautovic come off on the losing side, he also picked up a nasty looking injury that could put him out of action for a while – something that was inflicted by the 21-year-old.

The Austrian appeared for the lap of honour after the final whistle with his arm in a sling, and Holding earned himself some twisted respect for his role in the injury.

The Britannia has not been a happy hunting ground for Arsenal in the last with the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Mathieu Debuchy picking up injuries there in the past.

But Holding's challenge on Arnautovic appears to have evened the score up somewhat and fans took to social media to celebrate his actions.

Ireland fans may also be secretly pleased at the forward picking up an injury as hey face Austria in a World Cup qualifier in June, meaning that he will most likely miss the encounter, which will be a huge boost towards Ireland's chances of qualifying.

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
Stoke City
Football
Aaron Ramsey
Arsene Wenger

