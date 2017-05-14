It has been dubbed as one of the most stunning knockouts of the year, as Sam Eggington was handed the European title.

Eggington delivered an enormous punch to not only defeat Ceferino Rodriguez, but to also send him somehow, outside of the ropes.

The match was won for Eggington in the tenth round, but there was some serious concern for Rodriguez.

The Spaniard could barely get off the floor for a good five minutes, when medics and his team finally gave the all clear.

The victorious Eggington, as expected was over the moon with his performance, as reported by The Sun.

A jubilant Eggington stated: "It was a very messy fight, I don't think I fought any good combinations you want to talk about on TV.

"There were no predictions apart from a win.

"We come back in the ninth, it was still a bit slow, but in the 10th I got the stoppage.

"Paulie Malignaggi has been a massive help to me in preparation. I am going to take the belt back to him."

The victory for Eggington now means that he has added the European title to his collection along with his British Commonwealth belts, which is turning into a very successful career so early on for the British boxer.

Hearn praises Eggington

Boxing promoter Barry Hearn said after the fight: "This is what we are in the game for, people like Sam Eggington make boxing great.

"It's a great story. He's got the best and biggest promoter looking after him.

"I want to see him have a rest, a defence maybe September, then I want Danny Garcia for him in Las Vagas."

