Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Boston Celtics and the Washington Wizards was decided in the final seconds of the game, but the result could now be talked about for weeks to come.

John Wall converted a three-pointer with 3.5 seconds left on the clock to secure a narrow one-point victory for the Wizards against the Celtics, as they won 92-91, tying up the series at 3-3 and taking it to a Game 7.

During the moment where Boston attempted to score, Washington still had a foul to give, so Kelly Oubre fouled Kelly Olynyk, which left just 1.7 seconds on the clock. Boston missed their opportunity, giving the Wizards the win, but there was another underlying issue.

According to ESPN: "In a Last 2 Minute report, the NBA acknowledged the Celtics should have had an extra second for a final shot opportunity in Game 6 vs. the Wizards."

The clock, therefore, should have been stopped at the whistle and not a second later, or the clock operator should have adjusted the clock as the play is non-reviewable with instant replays not being permitted in these situations. None of these were done.

While an extra second may not seem like much, it could have altered the situation for the Celtics in that moment, allowing them that little bit more time to analyze the play, rather than them having to rush the shot in order to get it off in time.

It always seems to be common practice for road teams to put up with clock management like this, and you probably wouldn't be too judgemental to think that if it was the Wizards chasing the game in that instance, the seconds would still be on the clock.

ESPN reported: "The league's report acknowledged errors that negatively impacted both teams. The report noted two incorrect calls involving Boston's Al Horford in the final minute, including a missed offensive foul that led to Avery Bradley's go-ahead jumper, which put the Celtics up 89-87, and a defensive three-second violation.

"Celtics players and coach Brad Stevens have said in the past that, while they appreciate the league's transparency, they would prefer the league not offer reviews of the final minutes because it ultimately does nothing to alter the outcome."

The Celtics are probably not happy with the NBA in this situation either then, especially when you consider that their championship hopes this season could now be on the line as they now have to play in a crucial Game 7 against the Wizards for a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals.