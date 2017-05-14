GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Ilie Nastase: In the Madrid Open.

WTA furious with Madrid Open chief for inviting Ilie Nastase

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) are miffed with the authorities at the Madrid Open for inviting controversial figure Ilie Nastase at the trophy ceremony.

The Romanian FedCup captain has been in the news for his unsportmanship like actions during the Romania vs Great Britain tie that saw him ejected from the court after the match official's decision last month.

Nastase allegedly insulted members of the Great Britain team and upon repeated requests from the umpire to mend his ways, the veteran continued to hurl abuses towards Johanna Konta and captain Anna Keothavong.

The turn of events followed a disrespectful remark about Grand Slam champion Serena Williams' unborn child.

International Tennis Federation(ITF) have launched an investigation since the incidents and thereby the 70-year-old has been barred from attending the upcoming French Open and Wimbledon tournaments this summer.

Nastase was in the presentation party at the final of the women's championship in Madrid, which was eventually won by his team member Simona Halep who outshined Kristina Mladenovic to win the competition twice in a row - that is owned and run by fellow Romanian, Ion Tiriac.

WTA chief executive Steve Simon gave his stance on the legend's presence at the venue and was quoted by BBC Sport saying: "He[Nastase] had no place on the court today."

Visibly displeased by the actions of the organisers to allow the former French and US Open champion, Simon stated that since he is presently suspended, the Romanian should not be allowed at any WTA tournaments.

"The only shadow cast on the day was Mr Nastase's invitation to participate in the award ceremony.

Media Interviews - Laureus World Sports Awards - Shanghai 2015

"He is currently under a provisional suspension by the ITF for his prior offensive actions and we revoked his credentials at WTA events while the investigation is being completed."

Despite the Madrid-based tournament being a prestigious event, such a move on the part of the heirarchy was termed 'irresponsible and unacceptable' by the WTA supremo.

"It was both irresponsible and unacceptable of the Madrid Open to bestow him an official role.

"The Madrid tournament is a Premier-level event and held to the highest standards of professional tennis and leadership which were not reflected today."

Although, Nastase has apologised for his unusual behaviour, it remains to be seen if the authorities adjudge him guilty or not in the days ahead and that he could attend tournaments, overturning the ban he is currently serving.

