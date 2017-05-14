Liverpool aren’t making life easy for themselves in the race for the top four.

Despite having put Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City to the sword this season, their poor performances against the smaller teams have made for a nerve-wracking run-in.

Draws with Bournemouth and Southampton as well as defeats to Crystal Palace and Hull City all proved damning results.

Therefore, there were certainly no guarantees when Liverpool made the trip to West Ham and the London Stadium this weekend.

In spite of the Hammers’ struggles this season, they had recently taken the scalp of Tottenham and thwarted their title charge in the process. Furthermore, Arsenal’s 4-1 win at Stoke meant the pressure was truly on.

Thankfully for the travelling supporters though, the game is currently going to plan.

The newly returned Daniel Sturridge ensured Jurgen Klopp’s men went into halftime with a 1-0 lead. The goal came from a clinical counter attack and superb through ball virtue of Philippe Coutinho.

Sturridge rounded Adrian and finished with aplomb. He even had to time to produce his trademark celebration.

However, Liverpool’s lead nearly deteriorated as soon as it was established in the 44th minute. Somehow though, Andre Ayew managed to produce arguably the miss of the season from just two yards out.

The astonishing blunder can be seen below:

There are misses and then there are misses, what happened Andre?

After a series of deflections, the ball fell for the ex-Swansea man who had time to compose himself and wind up the shot. Furthermore, the ball watching of Daniel Sturridge and the poor positioning of Simon Mignolet made his task even easier.

Nevertheless, the Ghanaian’s effort hit the post as opposed to the net with his second attempt then being saved well by the ‘keeper. It’s fair to say you can’t come any closer to scoring.

Naturally Twitter is having a field day with the incident and, well, fans can’t quite believe their eyes. Here are the pick of the tweets:

West Ham and Ayew in particular will certainly be kicking themselves.

Liverpool though, have been given the lucky break they might need to maintain their position in the top four. In the first half anyway, the football gods seem to be favouring Klopp and co.

Do you think this is the worst miss of the season? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

