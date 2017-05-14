The WWE star who really wants to play Vince McMahon in upcoming biopic

John Cena could be looking at landing the biggest role of his WWE Studios career.

Cena is no stranger to acting in the WWE's films, or any films for that matter, as he has started in some of the production company's biggest pictures such as "The Marine", "12 Rounds", and "Legendary."

Recently there has been news of WWE Studios President Michael Luisi helping produce a TriStar film based on the life of WWE CEO Vince McMahon. The script for the film, however, has been changed and is not historically correct. The biopic is said to be titled "Pandemonium."

It will tell the story of McMahon and his takeover of the world of professional wrestling.

WWE Superstar John Cena recently did an interview with The Hollywood Reporter to promote his new film "The Wall." During the interview, Cena expressed interest on possibly taking on the role of McMahon in his biopic (quotes via Kings of Kayfabe):

"There is a story out there about the life and times of Vince McMahon. Man, I think it is a wonderful script from word one.

"But unfortunately, that would be something I'd love to do, but I feel maybe a different actor should do that movie, just because of how powerful the story is, and I would hate for the audience to feel that it is a WWE-produced product.

"And that's not in a bad way, it's just I want them to feel the emotion that I felt reading the script. I can just tell you that it's out there and that it's awesome and man, if it were all different, I would certainly love to step into Vince's shoes."

Cena is currently on a hiatus from the WWE in order to fulfill some filming obligations. The multiple time WWE Champ has been killing it on the big screen lately, landing more and more roles as the months pass by.

Currently, Cena is set to appear on "The Wall", "Daddy's Home 2", and "Ferdinand" this year. "The Leader Of The Cenation's" career is starting to mimic that of former WWE Superstar The Rock, who dominated the WWE before going on to conquer Hollywood and become its highest paid actor today.

Cena has been on record scolding The Rock for departing from the WWE to pursue acting, but ha since retracted his statements, calling them "stupid."

