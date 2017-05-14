Liverpool travelled to West Ham knowing that they desperately needed three points in their quest for a top-four finish.

Arsenal’s emphatic 4-1 victory over Stoke on Saturday meant they sat just one point behind Jurgen Klopp’s side. And, with the Gunners facing Sunderland and Everton at home in their remaining two fixtures, the the Reds couldn’t afford any further slip-ups.

The visitors weren’t helped ahead of kick-off when it was revealed Roberto Firmino would be sidelined through injury.

Article continues below

It meant an attacking looking line-up featuring Philippe Coutinho, Adam Lallana, Divock Origi and Daniel Sturridge - who was given a rare start.

As for West Ham, they came into the clash buoyant after ending Tottenham’s title hopes with a 1-0 victory at the London Stadium in their last encounter.

Article continues below

But the Hammers weren't able to replicate their previous performance as Liverpool claimed a massive three points by running out 4-0 winners - and now know that victory against Middlesbrough on the final day will guarantee Champions League football next season.

And Wwe looked at six things you may have missed from this afternoon's clash at the London Stadium.

Liverpool's change of formation

Klopp has favoured a 4-3-3 formation for the majority of the campaign but, after Firmino was ruled out, he switched to a 4-3-1-2.

Origi partnered Sturridge up front with Adam Lallana in behind. Meanwhile, Coutinho dropped slightly deeper to form a midfield trio with Georginio Wijnaldum and Emre Can.

Interesting stuff.

Philippe Coutinho in a deeper role

And on that note…

Earlier this week, Klopp mentioned about Coutinho playing in a deeper role.

"Can we work on different things with Phil? Yes of course,” Klopp said.

“He plays at the moment kind of wing ‘10’ but he can also play as a No 8. That is possible and maybe he will have more influence and we can involve another player on the wing.”

We thought he meant next season - or in the years to come - not for the West Ham match.

But that’s exactly what happened and the Brazilian showed his class in that position - producing an incredible Man of the Match display.

It was his beautiful through ball that set Sturridge free for him to score the opener.

And then doubled Liverpool's lead in the second-half after jinking past two West Ham players and firing it into the bottom corner. Brilliant.

Minutes later, he scored his second and Liverpool's third to effectively kill off the game.

An assist and two goals for the 24-year-old.

Is this the start of a new Philippe Coutinho?

James Milner still looks unsure at left-back

Reports in the Mirror today suggested that Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Hull City left-back Andrew Robertson.

While Robertson was relegated with his current side this afternoon, Milner was getting caught out of position for Liverpool - see the below video for an example of that.

The 31-year-old has played the campaign at left-back, preferred to Alberto Moreno, but often looks uncomfortable in that role.

Many Liverpool fans will be hoping he’s not lining up as a left-back next season.

Daniel Sturridge looked sharp

It’s been yet another frustrating season for Sturridge and his long-term future at the club appears in doubt. However, he was given a rare start in Liverpool’s most important league match of the season. Whether or not that would have been the case had Firmino been fit is doubtful.

Despite him lacking match fitness, Sturridge looked dangerous - considerably more than his strike partner Origi. He was constantly making runs in behind West Ham's defence, stetching the pitch and causing problems.

He took his goal superbly well after Coutinho's through ball. It's great to see that Sturridge's 'Ride the Wave' celebration once again.

He tired towards the end but put in an very impressive shift.

Is that the last time we'll see it in a Liverpool shirt?

Divock Origi must improve despite his goal

Having just turned 22, Origi has plenty of time to prove himself as a talented striker. However, when given the opportunities in recent weeks, he's failed to make much of an impact.

He may have scored during today's victory but his overall game needs improvement.

After his goal, the Belgian had a glorious opportunity to score again but, despite having Wijnaldum for support, his went for goal and his tame effort was easily saved.

When he's not playing well, though, he still always works hard - something that Klopp would be a massive fan of

Liverpool and set-pieces

Mention the word 'set-piece' to any Liverpool fan and they shudder. Their inability to defend them, coupled with their inability to score from them make corners and free-kicks a real worry.

However, against West Ham, they actually looked dangerous from them - and weren't really troubled when defending them.

Joel Matip should have scored early on when he headed off the bar, while he had two further opportunities in the first-half.

Somehow West Ham didn't score from a corner of their own towards the end of the first-half when Ayew missed from a yard after Liverpool failed to clear the ball.

Georginio Wijnaldum is a fan favourite

Liverpool fans are one of the most creative bunch when it comes to chants. However, as a player, you need to seriously impress them if you want them to come up with one for you.

And it hasn't taken long for them to create one for summer signing Wijnaldum. The Newcastle midfielder signed for £25 million from Newcastle and has a very consistant performer in Liverpool's midfield.

He was brilliant once again against West Ham and the away fans hardly stopped signing his name in the second-half.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms