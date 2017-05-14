JBL seems to be onboard the Roman Reigns hype train.

The former WWE Champion turned SmackDown Live commentator believes that the WWE will one day be ruled by "The Roman Empire", and is very impressed with the work the former NFL player has produced inside the squared circle as of late.

During a recent episode of Bring It To The Table on the WWE Network, JBL commented on "The Big Dog's" current feud with "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman. JBL stated that it's been his favorite feud that he's got to sit back and watch for a long time (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"Listen, I think absolutely it takes two to tango. Roman Reigns definitely helped and forced Braun Strowman to step up his game and what they created was magic. This is one of my favorite rivalries going right now in some time."

The Texan proceeded to put Reigns over as the future of the company, and said that while people do have the right to hate him, they're hating him for all the wrong reasons:

"Roman Reigns has good match, after good match, after good match. I mean, the guy is the future of this company. And people who want to hate him, please continue to do it.

"It certainly is your right, but you're hating him for the wrong reason. This guy goes out and puts out quality after quality [match] every single night."

Switching gears, JBL then commented on the sudden role change for Titus O'Neil, who now seems to be taking on a manager role for Apollo Crews. Corey Graves seems to like to move for O'Neil, saying "what [O'Neil] lacks in the ring, he more than makes up for with his verbal ability."

JBL, on the other hand, didn't seem too hot on the idea, saying that O'Neil would tower over anyone he managed:

"Look, the guy looks like a million freaking dollars. He looks like a hall of fame athlete, which he is a world class athlete, but who in the world is he going to manage that he's not going to dwarf?" JBL said.

"Titus O'Neil is too big to be a manager because he dwarfs everybody because when you look at Titus O'Neil, you go, 'wait a minute! I don't want to see that guy!

"I want to see the guy who looks like a million freaking dollars in a suit! That's who I want to see.'"

