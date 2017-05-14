Bray Wyatt says he still has a lot left to do in the WWE ring

Bray Wyatt still has a lot left to accomplish inside the squared circle.

"The Eater Of Worlds" is coming off his first ever WWE Title reign, after having won the strap at the Elimination pay-per-view (PPV) earlier this year, Wyatt went on to drop the title to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 33 last month.

Now Wyatt has a new home on Monday Night RAW thanks to the Superstar Shake-Up, and is currently in the midst of searching for yet another great feud.

Recently, Wyatt was a guest on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast to discuss his journey throughout the WWE (taped prior to his loss to Orton at WrestleMania), and stated that he always expected to reign as WWE Champion one day (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"I think people expected it of me and I definitely expected it of myself and it was everything that I wanted to obtain." Wyatt added, "it is huge for me. It has made my life's work complete."

As for how much time he has left inside the squared circle, Wyatt says he would like to keep taking bumps for another 15 years or so:

"There's a lot of stuff I have to do yet. It's just [winning the world title] was something very important to me and this is something that will cement me.

"Forever I will be remembered as something special, but my body is ready to roll for another 15 years, so I'm not looking at stopping. I've got a lot that I want to do and a lot that I want to achieve." Wyatt said.

"I just know [I will last 15 more years]. I've got nowhere else to go. This is where I belong and as hope would have it that I would last that long. That's how I see myself."

Wyatt then read off a list of names that he'd like to get into the ring with next, including a very familiar face that he has created "beautiful chaos" together with before:

"There are a couple that I haven't got to that I would be very, very interested in. Seth Rollins, I haven't got to.

"AJ Styles, and just kind of a throwback, that I've been at war with my entire [pro wrestling] career, Dean Ambrose.

"I wouldn't mind getting back in there with him because we create wonderful chaos together. We've both spent our entire career trying to kill each other, so it's very fitting for us to carry on."

What are your thoughts on Wyatt saying he'd like to stay active inside the ring for another 15 years?

