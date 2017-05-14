With a Champions League spot hanging in the balance, Liverpool were going to need a big performance from their visit to West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

Luckily for them and their fans, that's exactly what they got as they steamrolled the lacklustre Hammers 4-0, thanks to goals from Daniel Sturridge, Divock Origi and a brace from Philippe Coutinho to keep them ahead of Arsenal going into the final game of the season.

The win has taken them a giant step towards booking their place in next season's competition and it was a good day at the office for the Reds players, who cut through West Ham like they weren't even there at times.

Coutinho in particular was in inspired form, while Sturridge's goal would suggest that he still has something to offer despite his ongoing injury concerns.

However, there was one man who the fans weren't so pleased with, particularly in the first half when his performance was struggling to impose itself on the game.

James Milner has always been viewed as something of an inspired piece of business for Liverpool. Having arrived on a free transfer from Manchester City, he has played in virtually every position aside from in goal since signing.

But that sheen has started to slip lately, after he missed a penalty against Southampton last weekend, the left-back gave the ball away several times against West Ham at a time when the match was still finding a flow and both teams were playing nervously.

Those watching at home were having nightmares about a wayward pass or a mistimed lunge while their top four status was still in the balance. Check the videos below for evidence of his worrying covering from the left-back position and getting done over by Feghouli.

It wasn't long before those fans began to flock to social media to express their concern with his performance, and his output in general, as Liverpool rode their luck at times.

Despite Sturridge giving the visitors an early lead, they were lucky not to be pegged back by Andre Ayew just before half time after he missed a sitter from all of two yards.

But Milner remained the outlet for their ire and they highlighted what exactly it is about him that gets them so worked up.

