You’ve got to feel sorry for Arsenal fans at the moment, right?

The Gunners secured their first win at St. Mary’s in 14 years and their first victory at the Bet365 Stadium since 2010. Furthermore, that’s not to mention their crucial 2-0 win over Manchester United.

Nevertheless, in spite of all those achievements, Arsene Wenger’s men still face an uphill struggle to make the top four. That being said, it’s an achievement they’ve accomplished every season under the Frenchman.

Well, there’s more reason to be frustrated as an Arsenal supporter. In spite of recent, poor performances against smaller teams, Liverpool are flying away to West Ham.

The Merseyside club are currently in the way of Arsenal’s Champions League ambitions and a top four place is there’s to lose.

Given West Ham’s recent win over Tottenham though, you could forgive a Gunners for thinking that Liverpool could slip up. That was until they gained the smaller matter of a 4-0 lead, of course.

Even with Jurgen Klopp’s men romping their way to victory, however, it seems there’s still talking points and controversy to interrogate.

One proves Andre Ayew’s horrific miss just before half time. The Ghanaian missed a clear opportunity to draw the Hammers level at 1-1 yet could only strike the post from two yards out.

Another source of anguish for Arsenal and West Ham fans came in the form of what appears to be a handball by Giorgino Wijnaldum.

When leaping to challenge Wiston Reid to a header, the Dutchman cleared the ball with his outstretched hand. The home side appealed for a penalty in vein and, astonishingly, the handball sparked a goalscoring move for the Reds.

Mere seconds after the incident, Philippe Coutinho thundered the ball past Adrian from close range and into the net. It saw Liverpool establish a heart 3-0 lead.

The point of contention can be seen below:

In essence, it removed the opportunity for West Ham to get back in the game at 2-1 and presented Liverpool with a chance to extend their own lead. Coutinho ensured that it was the latter.

In fact, James Collins was so incensed by the incident that he chased the referee all the way back to the halfway line and received a yellow card for his troubles.

Twitter has proven a melting pot of anguish over the incident with Arsenal fans, in particular, feeling aggrieved. The pick of the tweets can be seen below:

With Divock Origi providing a fourth goal too, Liverpool are going into the final weekend with a point lead over the Gunners. Wenger will need to rely on a miracle from Middlesbrough or their unblemished top four record will come to an end.

