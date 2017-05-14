There has always been a healthy competition between Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, even after the 2014 NBA MVP moved to the Golden State Warriors last summer.

The team is now on track to play in their third NBA Finals in as many seasons, with only the San Antonio Spurs in their way, and they could get there with an undefeated record as well if they manage the sweep against the Spurs.

The Warriors success this season is in large part to the work of Curry and Durant, who have kept a healthy competition with one another, one which extends, according to the two-time MVP, all the way back to their college days.

CBS Sports has reported that while Durant was at Texas, Curry wanted to keep up with his numbers while he was at Davidson. This only occurred during their freshman year, however, as the small forward was one-and-done with college, while the point guard stayed for three years.

Curry said: "We were in the same freshman class in college. So I was always chasing KD's numbers my freshman year. Anytime I had a good game he was always [right there] our points per game were really close. He kinda took off during the stretch of that freshman year, but I knew he was pretty much a one-and-done type situation."

Durant's only year in college was enough for him to showcase his skill on the court, as he averaged 25.8 points and 11.1 rebounds on 47.3 percent shooting per game for Texas. Curry, on the other hand, wasn't as good as Durant in his first year, only averaging 21.5 points on 46.3 percent shooting per game for Davidson.

When Durant took off during the final stretch in college, that helped him make the informative decision to declare himself for the NBA Draft, leading to him being taken second overall by the Seattle Supersonics - who later became the Oklahoma City Thunder - where he stayed for almost 10 years.

Since the former Thunder star joined the Warriors last summer, the duo have been working brilliantly together, helping one another thrive while keeping the team on track towards possibly winning another championship.

Only one team stands in the way of Golden State returning to the NBA Finals for the third year in a row, and that's San Antonio, who they face in Game 1 of their Western Conference Finals series later today.