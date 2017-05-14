GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

The Rock WrestleMania.

The Rock on why he wasn't at WrestleMania this year

The Rock sadly didn't grace the WWE Universe with his presence at this past month's WrestleMania 33 event from Orlando, Florida, leaving many fans upset.

"The Great One" hasn't competed in a WWE match since his WrestleMania 29 matchup against John Cena where he dropped the WWE Title to "The Leader Of The Cenation." He did, however, appear for an impromptu match against Wyatt Family member Eric Rowan, beating him in only six seconds. The fastest WrestleMania win of all time.

"The Great One" is currently enjoying an extremely successful acting career after starring in major roles such as "Moana", "The Fate Of The Furious", and "Baywatch" this year alone. He also has an extremely successful ShowTime series in which he stars, entitled "Ballers."

Recently Rock was interviewed by Entertainment Reporter Chris Van Vliet at the World Premiere of Baywatch in Miami Beach yesterday (Sat. May 13, 2017), and was asked why he didn't attend WrestleMania this year.

Rock revealed that unfortunately filming for "Ballers" was at the same time and he was unable to attend (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"No I didn't get a chance to, I was shooting at that time. We were just wrapping up Ballers in LA so I didn't get a chance to make it."

He was then asked if his improv skills from his days ruling over the microphone in the WWE helped him push the envelope while starring on Baywatch this year:

"1000%. That was the fun part of this movie. We wanted to make sure that we nailed the tone we also wanted to make sure that we took advantage of the rated R platform.

"If you've seen the movie, there's a lot of things that are very funny and they're clearly rated R."

Not having The Rock at WrestleMania is certainly a bummer, however, Rock attempts to make appearances sporadically throughout the year on WWE television as often as he can. He is certainly one of the busiest men in entertainment today so penciling in the WWE is tough to do.

Although he may no longer be with the company full time, Rock still makes an effort to return as often as he can and never forgets his roots. 

What are your thoughts on The Rock missing this year's WrestleMania 33 event? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

