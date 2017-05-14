GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Wayne Rooney.

Watch: Fans notice something super strange about Wayne Rooney before Spurs match

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

t's been an up and down season for Wayne Rooney in many, many ways.

First of all, he did become Manchester United's outright record goalscorer of all-time. To hold that honour at such a prestigious and storied club is no small feat.

But, he has hardly been in the Red Devils' side this season under Jose Mourinho.

Article continues below

At 31, a common thought in the media has suggested that the record England goalscorer's best days are now behind him and he is almost certain to exit Old Trafford this summer, whether that be for China or back home to Everton.

With United's progress to the Europa League final, failure to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League and Zlatan Ibrahimovic's bad knee injury, Rooney has had a few more chances in the past couple of weeks.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

JBL's latest comments on Roman Reigns will annoy some fans

JBL's latest comments on Roman Reigns will annoy some fans

The WWE star who really wants to play Vince McMahon in upcoming biopic

The WWE star who really wants to play Vince McMahon in upcoming biopic

Liverpool have sealed their first summer signing - announcement soon [Mirror]

Liverpool have sealed their first summer signing - announcement soon [Mirror]

He started during last weekend's 2-0 loss to Arsenal and really did not have a good day at the office.

Mourinho gave his veteran forward a chance to redeem himself on Sunday, once again in north London, as United faced Spurs in White Hart Lane's last ever match.

As you can see from the clip below, Rooney was in something of a trance before the game. Talk about focus, he doesn't even blink!

Unfortunately, the captain's focus did not help when Victor Wanyama lost him following a short Spurs corner to give the home side an early lead.

Still, BBC pundit Robbie Savage believes that Rooney is the most underappreciated footballer in England, and he explained to BBC Radio 5 Live why.

"He gets hammered and yet he is Manchester United's and England's top scorer," Savage said.

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League

"He is a professional, his work ethic is very good, you can see his temperament is still the same. When he gets a decision against him, he goes berserk. That is the same old Wayne Rooney.

"The bottom line is that age and not playing regular games is catching up with him. He is not the player he was. But he is the most under-appreciated footballer we have seen in English football."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur
Wayne Rooney
Manchester United

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

JBL's latest comments on Roman Reigns will annoy some fans

JBL's latest comments on Roman Reigns will annoy some fans

The WWE star who really wants to play Vince McMahon in upcoming biopic

The WWE star who really wants to play Vince McMahon in upcoming biopic

Liverpool have sealed their first summer signing - announcement soon [Mirror]

Liverpool have sealed their first summer signing - announcement soon [Mirror]

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Bray Wyatt reveals how much longer he plans on wrestling

Bray Wyatt reveals how much longer he plans on wrestling

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again