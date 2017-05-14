Watch: Fans notice something super strange about Wayne Rooney before Spurs match

t's been an up and down season for Wayne Rooney in many, many ways.

First of all, he did become Manchester United's outright record goalscorer of all-time. To hold that honour at such a prestigious and storied club is no small feat.

But, he has hardly been in the Red Devils' side this season under Jose Mourinho.

At 31, a common thought in the media has suggested that the record England goalscorer's best days are now behind him and he is almost certain to exit Old Trafford this summer, whether that be for China or back home to Everton.

With United's progress to the Europa League final, failure to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League and Zlatan Ibrahimovic's bad knee injury, Rooney has had a few more chances in the past couple of weeks.

He started during last weekend's 2-0 loss to Arsenal and really did not have a good day at the office.

Mourinho gave his veteran forward a chance to redeem himself on Sunday, once again in north London, as United faced Spurs in White Hart Lane's last ever match.

As you can see from the clip below, Rooney was in something of a trance before the game. Talk about focus, he doesn't even blink!

Unfortunately, the captain's focus did not help when Victor Wanyama lost him following a short Spurs corner to give the home side an early lead.

Still, BBC pundit Robbie Savage believes that Rooney is the most underappreciated footballer in England, and he explained to BBC Radio 5 Live why.

"He gets hammered and yet he is Manchester United's and England's top scorer," Savage said.

"He is a professional, his work ethic is very good, you can see his temperament is still the same. When he gets a decision against him, he goes berserk. That is the same old Wayne Rooney.

"The bottom line is that age and not playing regular games is catching up with him. He is not the player he was. But he is the most under-appreciated footballer we have seen in English football."

