Football

Coutinho was immense.

Jamie Carragher responds after being called out for talking about Philippe Coutinho too much

Liverpool took a huge step forward in their bid to secure Champions League football with a 4-0 win over West Ham United.

Philippe Coutinho’s brace was sandwiched by goals from Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi in a superb performance from Jurgen Klopp’s side.

It means Liverpool will be assured of a place in the top four with victory over Middlesbrough next Sunday. The Reds are at home and further adding to their chances of a win is the fact that Steve Agnew’s side are already relegated.

There would have been some nerves inside the Liverpool dressing room prior to kick-off. West Ham, although not entirely convincing, had beaten Tottenham earlier in the week and Slaven Bilic would have been demanding his players put up a fight.

But Sturridge gave the visitors the lead 10 minutes before half-time, finishing off after being put through by Coutinho, and it was all downhill from there for the Hammers.

The Brazilian scored twice in four second-half minutes and Origi added a four goal 14 minutes from time.

FBL-ENG-PR-WEST HAM-LIVERPOOL

Coutinho's new position

Coutinho was able to have such an influence on the game despite playing in a deeper role. He played in a midfield three alongside Emre Can and Georginio Wijnaldum, with Adam Lallana, Sturridge and Origi further forward.

And Jamie Carragher believes Klopp might continue to deploy Coutinho in central midfield more often.

“I think this is going to be something we see for the next few years if he stays at Liverpool,” Carragher told Sky Sports, via the Metro.

West Ham United v Liverpool - Premier League

Carragher was called out for admiring Coutinho

Carragher was in awe of Coutinho’s performance, and didn’t hide his feelings on co-commentary duty at the London Stadium,

Fans quickly called the Liverpool legend out on Twitter for mentioning Coutinho’s name on a number of occasions.

Carragher's response

Did Carragher care? Not one bit. He issued the perfect response on social media.

"Apologies for talking about Coutinho so much but he was f*****g brilliant!," the Liverpool hero tweeted. Class

Will Coutinho continue to play in a deeper position for Liverpool? Let us know in the comments section below!

