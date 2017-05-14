We may only be two months into the season, but the Formula One title race is already hotting up.

After Mercedes’ dominance in the three preceding World Championships, Ferrari have finally made up the deficit and ended the Silver Arrow stranglehold. After all, it is Sebastian Vettel who leads the way after five grand prix.

This weekend in particular though, was one to savor for Mercedes fans with Lewis Hamilton taking the checkered flag. It was a hard fought victory and one that brings him within six points of Vettel.

Therefore, the Spanish GP was far from a disastrous weekend for the Tifoso but, nevertheless, a blow to their challenge of winning a first world championship since 2008.

Kimi Raikkonen, who was forced to retire on the very first lap, certainly didn’t help that aforementioned quest. The Finn collided with Max Verstappen of Red Bull when attempting to go three-abreast with Valtteri Bottas.

For one particular Ferrari fan, this was quite the disappointment. In fact, one of the TV cameras captured his tearful reaction as the ‘Iceman’ was forced to traipse back to the paddock.

However, rather incredibly, that wasn’t the end of the story for the young, weeping fan.

The boy was led to the Ferrari garage after his moment of fame to meet his favourite driver – Raikkonen. There, he was presented with a Ferrari cap and got the chance to pose for a photograph with his hero.

It was an incredibly touching moment and nearly left Sky commentator David Croft in tears of his own. The heartwarming gesture can be seen below:

Kimi and Ferrari, take a bow.

While the boy’s rise to attention proves somewhat trivial, it’s fair to say his eyes were dried by the incredible opportunity to meet one of the drivers. After all, it will likely be an experience he will never forget and one for which Ferrari should be given props.

There was even a mini campaign on Twitter for Raikkonen to be awarded the Driver of the Day award for his actions. In the end, though, it was Vettel who had to rather sheepishly accept the accolade.

As far as Ferrari are concerned, the famous fan does have a lot to cheer about and the disappointment of Catalonia proves somewhat anomalous.

That being said, Raikkonen is currently very much subservient to his teammate. Unfortunately, nice gesture or not, the 2007 champion has just two wins to his name in the past eight years.

After today’s events though, we’ll let him off.

