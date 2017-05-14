GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Wayne Rooney's season summed up by five-second moment against Tottenham Hotspur

It’s hard to imagine Wayne Rooney still being a Manchester United player at the start of next season.

The 31-year-old has been a bit-part player for the Red Devils this season, earning just his 13th start in the Premier League this campaign as Jose Mourinho’s side took on Tottenham.

And if Rooney’s first-half performance was anything to go by, Mourinho might start finding the England international a new club as early as this evening.

Even United fans were criticising Rooney at half time. One supporter, going by the Twitter tag ‘OleOleUnited’, tweeted: “Have Rooney @Everton @China”.

And to think, this is United’s all-time record goalscorer.

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic out and Marcus Rashford and Henrikh Mkhitaryan both named on the bench at White Hart Lane, Rooney was named in United’s starting line-up.

But, excusing his goal in the second half, it was a forgetful match for Rooney. In the first half alone he was booked and was tasked with marking Victor Wanyama at the cross that led to the Kenyan opening the scoring.

FBL-ENG-PR-WEST HAM-LIVERPOOL

Rooney's season summed up

That wasn’t all. Rooney was involved in an incredibly unfortunate moment that sums up his entire season.

Rooney attempted to block Eric Dier’s pass but the ball cannoned off his foot and landed perfectly at the feet of Dele Alli, who was free on the left.

Video: Rooney's unfortunate moment

D’oh.

Video: Rooney's goal

Rooney wants to stay

Rooney spoke about his future earlier this week. Although he wants to stay at Old Trafford, the United skipper did give an indication he could leave by expressing his desire to play.

"Would I like to stay? I’ve been at this club 13 years, but I want to play football,” he said, per the Mirror.

When asked if he wanted to stay at United, Rooney said: “Of course, but football changes. You have different challenges in your career. This season I haven’t played as much as I would have liked.

“Of course you want to play. You want to play every game. Sometimes that’s football and I’ve hard to keep working and try to take my chances.”

Take his chances, Rooney hasn’t.

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League

Will Wayne Rooney be sold by Manchester United in the summer? Let us know in the comments section below!

