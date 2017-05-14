Harry Kane's rise to Premier League predator has been a somewhat unlikely one, all things considered.

After four loan spells where he didn't exhibit any superstar credentials, Kane exploded onto the scene in the 2014-15 season with 21 goals and hasn't looked back since.

The 23-year-old has been a vital component in the Spurs side that has been among the very best for the past couple of seasons and it seems as though silverware is in the club's imminent future.

Especially when you've got a forward with 71 goals in 113 appearances.

Kane lined up for Spurs in their final ever game at White Hart Lane on Sunday as they welcomed Europa League finalists Manchester United.

Spurs got off to a tremendous start when Victor Wanyama headed the home side into the lead after the Kenyan managed to escape Wayne Rooney's attentions.

Although Kane didn't get in on the act in the first half, he certainly made his presence felt by getting in behind and linking the play on several occasions before scoring at the start of the second.

As you can see from the clip below, he showed what a well-rounded player he is by out-muscling the seemingly bigger Phil Jones with relative ease:

Jones was scurrying back along the ground in no man's land!

Kane's repertoire really has become something to be revered, but his goalscoring exploits are there for all to see. Given that he has scored over 20 goals in his last three Premier League seasons, is it conceivable that he could break Alan Shearer's record of 260 goals?

He certainly thinks so.

"I think I can [break Shearer's record]," he told Sky Sports' Soccer AM. "It is easy to say that but a lot can happen.

"I need another 190-odd but I have full belief in myself and my ability.

"I have never backed down from a challenge and it is a target that I can hopefully reach."

