Kurt Angle is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time.

He even won an Olympic gold medal in wrestling with a broken freaking neck. Angle was recently inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame this past year by John Cena, as their initial encounter put "The Leader Of The Cenation" on the map.

Angle recently hosted a live Facebook Q&A to answer some of the WWE Universe's questions. He was asked which of the current mid-card talents does he see becoming a main eventer, and immediately sang Cruiserweight Champion Neville's praises (quotes via WrestleZone):

Article continues below

“I really like Neville. He has the ability to cross over from the 205 division to the HWT division. He’s so talented as a wrestler, and his character is strong. He can speak very well and his style will mesh well with the heavyweights. Almost like Rey Mysterio was able to mesh with the big boys. Neville is very talented.”

The new RAW General Manager also said that he believes Christian should be in the Hall Of Fame already:

Article continues below

“Christian. Very underrated. He has consistently had the best matches, was a multi world champ and entertaining as hell. I love that guy.”

To nobody's surprise, Angle confessed the worst part of his wrestling career was the continuous neck injuries he suffered throughout his career:

“Continuously breaking my neck. 4 times in 2 1/2 years. I kept rushing back to WWE by convincing my own doctor to clear me and that I was ready to return. I wasn’t. That was tough. Kudos to WWE for not allowing that anymore. Now you have to be cleared by a WWE doctor and they are strict.”

Angle then said that the hardest move to do inside the squared circle is the Sonjay Dutt:

“Sonjay Dutt has a move where he does a back flip off the top rope and lands with his feet on his opponents chest. I popped loudly when I first saw it. Incredible accuracy. If u haven’t seen it look for it.”

It's still possible that Angle could have one last match inside the WWE ring, and he has already said that someone like Triple H would be a great match for him to go out to.

What are your thoughts on Angle's comments? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms