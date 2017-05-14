It's not been a good season for Wayne Rooney. The 31-year-old has struggled for games and goals and this looks as though it could be hind final campaign in a Manchester United shirt.

When he has played, he's looked slow, sluggish and a little bit out of his depth, and the fans have often looked for any excuse to jump on his back for not cutting it like he used to.

The only silver-lining he's enjoyed this term was becoming the club's all-time top goalscorer, but it looks as though not even that will save him in the eyes of the fans.

This weekend, with a spot in the top four very much achievable, United travelled to London to take on Tottenham in the last ever game to be held at White Hart Lane before Spurs move to Wembley until their new ground is ready.

Fans expected to see their side go into the game with passion and purpose, but pretty quickly they found themselves behind.

Strikers aren't usually much help in the final third, but as Victory Wanyama rose above the defence to nod home the hosts' opener, the fans watching the game at home took to social media to lambast the England international.

As you can see in the video below, Rooney was stood directly underneath the former Celtic midfielder and didn't appear to try to hard to prevent him from scoring.

Seeing as he as often proved himself a liability in front of the opposition's goal in recent weeks, he's now shown that he's not much better in front of his own.

Oh dear, Wayne, what was that? You were never going to stop him with your back to him!

It doesn't take a lot to start the hate flowing for Rooney these days, and a big group of fans wasted no time in partaking once again. Just who are they going to dig out when he leaves this summer?

Rooney eventually got United back in the game by getting himself on the scoresheet with a deflected effort from six yards out, but the Red Devils were incapable of mounting a challenge to press for an equaliser.

So no doubt, he'll be remembered for his poor defensive antics than he will for his goal, which just about sums up how his career at the club has unfolded.

