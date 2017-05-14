Antoine Griezmann and Neymar are both pretty nifty when it comes to the beautiful game.

It also turns out that the pair are somewhat gifted when it comes to celebrations. After all, only last week, Neymar tried his hand at Griezmann’s very own ‘hot line bling’ gesture after finding the net in a 4-1 win over Villarreal.

Copying celebrations is hardly rare and almost everybody has accidentally imitated Alan Shearer’s trademark, but this particular instance garnered immense attention on social media.

Having seen Neymar perform the dance, Atletico Madrid’s star man took to Instagram. He edited the two photographs together and applied the caption: ‘true knows true.’

The Frenchman even put his editing skills to the test, superimposing a crown on himself and his Barcelona rival.

Therefore, Griezmann was quite keen for his celebration to spread as opposed to keeping it reserved for himself. Furthermore, the post has garnered in excess of 1.1 million likes, encouraging Neymar to respond.

Naturally, the Brazilian then re-posted with the caption: ‘brother’s joy.’

The two posts can be seen below:

However, Neymar’s backhanded promotional work didn’t end there and it seems the Brazilian is spreading the dance to the Barcelona training ground.

According to the Mirror, Luis Suarez was rather amused by the social media saga and became compelled to bring it up in training. The whole exchange was recorded.

The ex-Liverpool man approached Neymar and mimicked the gesture, receiving an over-the-top impression in return. It’s not clear what is being said but the topic of discussion is abundantly clear.

The video can be seen below:

Furthermore, Lionel Messi found the exchange all too funny and couldn’t help but smile. That being said, Griezmann fans are still left waiting to see the Argentine produce his copycat moment.

It might not be an issue of Premier League fans, though, at least if the rumours are to be believed. Griezmann has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United so the ‘hotline bling’ could be gracing English shores.

Coupled with Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard’s dabbing, then you have yourself quite the celebratory trio.

