Tottenham Hotspur’s final season at White Hart Lane couldn’t have gone any better.

Spurs’ 2-1 win over Manchester United ensured they went the entire season unbeaten and said goodbye to their stadium in style.

There were dramatic scenes at full-time as fans stormed onto the pitch. Of course, the season won’t end as Spurs want it to - by hoisting the Premier League trophy - but this was a fitting way to bow out of White Hart Lane.

Article continues below

Goals from Victor Wanyama and Harry Kane gave Mauricio Pochettino’s side a 2-0 lead. Wayne Rooney pegged a goal back for United but Tottenham held on for the win.

Spurs’ victory means they will finish second in the table. It’s the first time they’ve secured a place in top two for 54 years.

Article continues below

As for United, it’s now mathematically impossible for them to finish in the top four. Now, the Europa League final is their only shot at securing Champions League football for next season.

Mourinho rested some stars

Mourinho didn’t even hide the fact that the upcoming match against Ajax in Stockholm is his priority right now. Marcus Rashford, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Ander Herrera all started on the bench against Spurs, with Axel Tuanzebe starting in midfield.

"I can’t lie. I cannot say today is more important than Wednesday or Wednesday is more important than Stockholm. They all know our game is the final," Mourinho said about his team selection before kick-off, per the Express.

Wanyama gave Spurs the lead

It took just six minutes for United’s goal to be breached. Ben Davies whipped in a cross that was headed in by Wanyama to send the home supporters giddy.

The lack of marking was immediately noticeable. The closest United player to Wanyama was Wayne Rooney, and even he wasn’t tight enough to the Kenyan.

Tyler's commentary

Fortunately there were two more goals to come, for Martin Tyler’s commentary on Sky Sports for Wanyama’s header was rather subdued to say the least.

Tyler is often called out when commentating on Man United games, often for showing a hint of bias towards the Red Devils. And he sounded ever so repressed when Spurs took the lead, saying: “Alderweireld and Dier are very good in the air… and so to is Victor Wanyama. Well it might not be the last goal at the Lane, but it’s an early one here.”

Check it out below.

Fans on Twitter immediately picked up on it.

Is Martin Tyler still a good commentator? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms