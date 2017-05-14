It's fair to say this hasn't been the dream campaign that West Ham fans had hoped for.

After securing their highest Premier League finish in 14 years last season with their seventh place standing, on top of moving to a brand new stadium, the Hammers faithful had every reason to feel optimistic.

However, this term proved far less fruitful for Slaven Bilic's men.

Article continues below

The Irons still currently sit in a respectable mid-table position of 12th, but given the money that they spent in the summer, this season has to feel a bit like a backward step.

The sale of last season's top goalscorer, Dimitri Payet, in January certainly didn't help the cause either. The nature of the departure was even worse.

Article continues below

Still, Bilic's troops managed to rally to stave off a relegation dogfight and after the sheer elation that followed defeating Spurs 1-0 at home last week, fans had hope that the Hammers were on the right track.

West Ham's 4-0 home defeat to Liverpool on Sunday changed all of that.

It was the Irons' last home game of the season and as a result, they came back out to do the customary lap of honour at the end of the game to thank the fans for their support. Except, there hardly was any fans.

As you can see from the clip above, the vast majority of the London Stadium had taken their leave and were in no mood to celebrate such mediocrity.

It's hard to blame them; nothing get's a party started like a 4-0 loss at home!

Even Bilic himself could not hide his disappointment after the game.

“I am very disappointed with the way we played,” he said. “I wanted the same performance as against Spurs or similar.

“We didn’t do it. We have to be honest. We wanted to avoid complacency but it was obviously there at least subconsciously.

“We were nowhere near close enough. If you give time and space to players like [Philippe] Coutinho, Daniel Sturridge and Adam Lallana they will kill you. That’s exactly what happened.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms