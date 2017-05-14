Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Carmelo Anthony.

Knicks fan goes through hilarious forfeit after betting on team

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Entering the 2016-17 season, the New York Knicks looked like a promising side that could earn themselves a spot in the playoffs for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

Despite the additions of Derrick Rose to a squad already boasting the likes of Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis, the Knicks failed once more for the fourth season in a row to achieve more than 40 wins in the year.

And one certain Knicks fan paid the ultimate price for betting that the team would finally break the 40-win mark for the first time in four years.

As you can see via this link, Rhys, a life-long New York Knicks fans, made a bet with his friend that if the team won less than 40 games, he would have to dress to work in a brand new Toronto Raptors, custom printed Bargnani jersey for a week. If the Knicks won 40 or more, his friend would have to do the same except in a Derrick Rose Knicks jersey.

As we all know, the Knicks fell short of the 40-win mark, and Rhys friend documented the whole journey of them going to the store to buy the custom printed jersey, as well as him trying on shorts and wearing it to and around work including in sales meetings.

It's pretty hysterical and Rhys as you can see from some of the photos below, and you can probably predict he won't be making that bet again next season!

p1bg42uromiou1div1h2bpqhsgql.jpg

p1bg42vkk31k9fo2cnvq2mhq6hn.jpg

p1bg430fj37k0tgh1p3n6qjakup.jpg

p1bg42tn211rnq16mb179b1apj1oerg.jpg

As for the Knicks next season, head coach Phil Jackson has already admitted that he has a desire to trade away Anthony despite him having a no-trade clause in his current contract with the team. For any trade to happen, the 10-time NBA All-Star would have to waive away that clause first.

And if Melo goes, you can almost guarantee that the Knicks would be entering full rebuild mode, meaning they will not be a playoff team, which pretty much means they'll once again struggle to muster up 40 wins.

In other words, don't make the bet again Rhys!

Topics:
NBA
New York Knicks
Atlantic Division
Eastern Conference
Carmelo Anthony
Derrick Rose
Chicago Bulls
Central Division
Derrick Rose

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

JBL's latest comments on Roman Reigns will annoy some fans

JBL's latest comments on Roman Reigns will annoy some fans

The WWE star who really wants to play Vince McMahon in upcoming biopic

The WWE star who really wants to play Vince McMahon in upcoming biopic

Peter Crouch just tweeted about his handball goal v Arsenal and it’s superb

Peter Crouch just tweeted about his handball goal v Arsenal and it’s superb

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Bray Wyatt reveals how much longer he plans on wrestling

Bray Wyatt reveals how much longer he plans on wrestling

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again