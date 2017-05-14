Entering the 2016-17 season, the New York Knicks looked like a promising side that could earn themselves a spot in the playoffs for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

Despite the additions of Derrick Rose to a squad already boasting the likes of Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis, the Knicks failed once more for the fourth season in a row to achieve more than 40 wins in the year.

And one certain Knicks fan paid the ultimate price for betting that the team would finally break the 40-win mark for the first time in four years.

As you can see via this link, Rhys, a life-long New York Knicks fans, made a bet with his friend that if the team won less than 40 games, he would have to dress to work in a brand new Toronto Raptors, custom printed Bargnani jersey for a week. If the Knicks won 40 or more, his friend would have to do the same except in a Derrick Rose Knicks jersey.

As we all know, the Knicks fell short of the 40-win mark, and Rhys friend documented the whole journey of them going to the store to buy the custom printed jersey, as well as him trying on shorts and wearing it to and around work including in sales meetings.

It's pretty hysterical and Rhys as you can see from some of the photos below, and you can probably predict he won't be making that bet again next season!

As for the Knicks next season, head coach Phil Jackson has already admitted that he has a desire to trade away Anthony despite him having a no-trade clause in his current contract with the team. For any trade to happen, the 10-time NBA All-Star would have to waive away that clause first.

And if Melo goes, you can almost guarantee that the Knicks would be entering full rebuild mode, meaning they will not be a playoff team, which pretty much means they'll once again struggle to muster up 40 wins.

In other words, don't make the bet again Rhys!