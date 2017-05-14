GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Nacho.

Real Madrid's Nacho surprises everyone with free-kick versus Sevilla

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Real Madrid are within three games of the La Liga title and they are navigating one of their hardest remaining tests pretty well tonight.

Barcelona are level on points with Zinedine Zidane's outfit, but Real have one game in hand that could make all the difference.

Still, Madrid are currently 2-0 up against Sevilla at the Bernabeu thanks to a customary Ronaldo goal, but the other effort came from an unlikely source.

Article continues below

Whenever Madrid get a freekick, if it is from crossing distance then Toni Kroos assumes responsibility, if it is within shooting distance, it goes without saying that Cristiano Ronaldo is the man in charge.

However, that wasn't the case against Sevilla.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

JBL's latest comments on Roman Reigns will annoy some fans

JBL's latest comments on Roman Reigns will annoy some fans

The WWE star who really wants to play Vince McMahon in upcoming biopic

The WWE star who really wants to play Vince McMahon in upcoming biopic

Peter Crouch just tweeted about his handball goal v Arsenal and it’s superb

Peter Crouch just tweeted about his handball goal v Arsenal and it’s superb

Left-back Nacho stepped up to give Madrid the all-important lead on Sunday and whilst he is not the resident dead ball specialist, he deserves the world of credit for this effort.

As you can see from the clip below, the Spanish full-back catches Madrid's La Liga rivals sleeping with a quick free-kick only 10 seconds after the initial foul took place. Even Ronaldo couldn't help but be pleased!

Although Sevilla were far from happy with the goal and remonstrated with the referee immediately, after some confusion, the goal stood.

Ronaldo would make it 2-0 for Real not long after and the 31-year-old has come under heavy criticism this season from some sections of the Madrid fanbase.

Still, he has 37 goals this season and his manager Zidane had plenty of superlatives for the Portuguese legend after his Champions League hat-trick versus city rivals Atletico.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-REALMADRID-SEVILLA

"Cristiano is a goalscorer. He's unique," said Zidane after the match, before going on to laud the rest of the team.

"All the players were brilliant. One player comes off and another one comes on and plays a great game.

"We knew what we had to do from the off and we played the game we wanted to."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid
Football
Gareth Bale

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

JBL's latest comments on Roman Reigns will annoy some fans

JBL's latest comments on Roman Reigns will annoy some fans

The WWE star who really wants to play Vince McMahon in upcoming biopic

The WWE star who really wants to play Vince McMahon in upcoming biopic

Peter Crouch just tweeted about his handball goal v Arsenal and it’s superb

Peter Crouch just tweeted about his handball goal v Arsenal and it’s superb

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Bray Wyatt reveals how much longer he plans on wrestling

Bray Wyatt reveals how much longer he plans on wrestling

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again