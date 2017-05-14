Real Madrid are within three games of the La Liga title and they are navigating one of their hardest remaining tests pretty well tonight.

Barcelona are level on points with Zinedine Zidane's outfit, but Real have one game in hand that could make all the difference.

Still, Madrid are currently 2-0 up against Sevilla at the Bernabeu thanks to a customary Ronaldo goal, but the other effort came from an unlikely source.

Whenever Madrid get a freekick, if it is from crossing distance then Toni Kroos assumes responsibility, if it is within shooting distance, it goes without saying that Cristiano Ronaldo is the man in charge.

However, that wasn't the case against Sevilla.

Left-back Nacho stepped up to give Madrid the all-important lead on Sunday and whilst he is not the resident dead ball specialist, he deserves the world of credit for this effort.

As you can see from the clip below, the Spanish full-back catches Madrid's La Liga rivals sleeping with a quick free-kick only 10 seconds after the initial foul took place. Even Ronaldo couldn't help but be pleased!

Although Sevilla were far from happy with the goal and remonstrated with the referee immediately, after some confusion, the goal stood.

Ronaldo would make it 2-0 for Real not long after and the 31-year-old has come under heavy criticism this season from some sections of the Madrid fanbase.

Still, he has 37 goals this season and his manager Zidane had plenty of superlatives for the Portuguese legend after his Champions League hat-trick versus city rivals Atletico.

"Cristiano is a goalscorer. He's unique," said Zidane after the match, before going on to laud the rest of the team.

"All the players were brilliant. One player comes off and another one comes on and plays a great game.

"We knew what we had to do from the off and we played the game we wanted to."

