Jose Mourinho walks out of interview after Tottenham Hotspur defeat

Jose Mourinho won’t be too disappointed by Manchester United’s defeat at Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon.

The Portuguese has placed increasing priority on the Europa League in recent months. And when United reached the final of the tournament on Thursday, the Premier League was always going to take a backseat.

Mourinho rested Marcus Rashford, Ander Herrera and Henrikh Mkhitaryan as his side travelled to White Hart Lane. United fell to a 2-1 defeat, ending their chances of finishing in the top four.

Anthony Martial’s assist for Wayne Rooney’s goal was impressive but there were no standout players in a red shirt. Yet that really didn’t bother Mourinho.

The United boss, rather bizarrely, insisted it was “fine” that his team played with “no concentration, no focus.”

“I make that a team in the maximum of its potential, with motivation to win the last match at home,” he told Sky Sports in his post-match interview.

“And another team trying to find some balance even with players not in their best position, to give minutes to the people that need minutes and to protect the people that needed to be protected.

“The two goals are two very bad goals conceded, but the team had … no experience together, played with no concentration, no focus. That’s fine with me.”

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League

Gamble

Balancing European football with domestic action is no easy feat. Look at Chelsea, who cruised to the Premier League title without the distraction.

Mourinho will be heavily criticised if United lose to Ajax on May 24 in Stockholm, but you can see why he ultimately gave up on the top four.

“When people say we gambled by going to the Europa League, we didn’t gamble,” he added. “Nobody can play two big competitions with 15 players, which is what we have at this time. What we did was compulsory.

“I’m happy with the situation. No injuries, and one last match to play. Because at this moment the Premier League for us is just matches we don’t want to play.”

Mourinho walked out of Sky Sports interview

Mourinho was happy to talk about his team selection but when the interview turned to United’s chances of challenging for the title next season, he got a little ratty.

“What do you think you need for next season to mount a serious challenge?” Geoff Shreeves asked the former Chelsea boss.

“I don’t want to think about it, in this moment,” Mourinho replied. “I want to think about the final,” before walking out.

Check it out below.

Will Man United win the Europa League? Let us know in the comments section below!

