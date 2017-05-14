GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

The Rock And Sock Connection.

Mick Foley reacts to The Rock wanting to run for President of the U.S.

Much has been made of The Rock saying he'd like to run for president, and former WWE Champion Mick Foley says he'd like to see it.

Rock and Foley used to reign as the WWE Tag Team Champions when they united as "The Rock And Sock Connection" back in the Attitude Era. The pair were always guaranteed to put on a hilarious act when they were in one another's presence. 

Recently, Foley spoke to TMZ Sports to comment on the possibility of the former WWE Superstar running for U.S. President, and said he'd love to see it and that "The Great One" would make quite the candidate (quotes via Page Six):

“I think he’d make a great candidate. He’d have my vote, for sure,” Foley, 51, told TMZ Sports. “He’s a young enough man that he could do one term or two terms and still get leading man roles in Hollywood.”

Foley believes Rock would be able to unite the United States in a 'very real way' and would run as an independent candidate in order to work with everyone:

“I think The Rock has the potential to unite this country in a very real way. I think he should run as an independent and make it clear that he wants to work with everyone,” Foley said.

“He is a guy who cuts across party lines. I think people are colorblind when it comes to The Rock. They don’t see color, they just see this amazing individual, and I think he can bring people together.”

As for how The Rock would do in a debate against current United States President Donald Trump, Foley believes the "Baywatch" star would lay the smackdown on him:

“The other candidates were really out of their league when it comes to Trump,” Foley said. “But The Rock is in a league all of his own.

"I think his grasp on the issues is far better than our current president’s, I think he takes great pride in being as prepared as possible. I think they’d be great debates, I think they’d be amazing campaign appearances.

"I think the idea that someone else was outdrawing the president at campaign stops would rankle him to no end. I think it’d really hurt his ego.”

“The world is his oyster, it really is,” Foley gushed. “It’s up to him when and if he decides to shuck it, so to speak. So yeah, if he wants to be president, we will see a President Johnson.”

What are your thoughts on Foley's support for Rock's Presidential candidacy?

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
The Rock
Roman Reigns
Vince McMahon
SmackDown

