Cristiano Ronaldo has always divided opinion in the football world: He's either a genius or arrogant.

Some say he is overrated, some say he is better than Lionel Messi. The debate is eternal and while the Real Madrid superstar still graces the pitch the conversation refuses to die down.

However, one thing that cannot be disputed is Ronaldo's achievements in the game.

Against Sevilla on Sunday, Ronaldo scored his 37th goal of the season and 400th for Real Madrid - pretty astounding by all accounts.

On top of that, he has won four Ballon d'Ors during his career and three Champions League triumphs.

But that is not to say CR7 does not have a nasty side to his game, and that side reared its ugly head against Sevilla.

Only minutes after scoring to put Madrid 2-0 up and in the driving seat at the Bernabeu, the now-striker got himself in a tangle with Clement Lenglet.

As you can see from the clip below, the outcome is not nice.

Ronaldo essentially hooks and closelines the Sevilla player in what should be an automatic red card. You simply cannot raise your hands to a player like that - vindictively at that - and get away with it.

Except, he did get away with it! Although the referee did spot the incident, but he waved play on for Stevan Jovetic to hit the bar for Sevilla.

Still, things like this won't harm his reputation too much. After all, most great players have a nasty streak.

On the subject of Ronaldo's reputation, the man himself said back in January that he does not buy into the debate between Messi and himself.

"For me, this fight doesn't exist. You can't compare players. Cristiano is Cristiano and Messi is Messi. The two are great players, individually and on a collective level.

"We play in different clubs, but when we are together we respect each other, I have a normal relationship with him."

