It was reported this week by RCN, the biggest radio station in Colombia, that Real Madrid star James Rodriguez has reached an initial agreement to join Manchester United.

Apparently, James has told Los Blancos that he wants to leave the Bernabeu in the summer - with Old Trafford being his destination.

A player of James’ immense talent shouldn’t be starting fewer than half of Madrid’s league games. Even Gareth Bale’s frequent injuries haven’t seen James receive a great deal of game time, with Isco and Marco Asensio making the most of their opportunities.

With Isco starring in the midweek defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, Zinedine Zidane handed James a start in this evening’s contest at home to Sevilla.

The Colombian played for an hour as Madrid boosted their hopes of winning La Liga with a 4-1 win.

Nacho opened the scoring, catching Sevilla off-guard with a free-kick, before Cristiano Ronaldo doubled Real’s lead with his 400th goal for the club.

Stevan Jovetic pulled a goal back but it wouldn’t prove to be the catalyst for a comeback.

Ronaldo made it 3-0 in the 78th minute, smashing home with his left foot, and Toni Kroos sealed a thumping win with an immaculate finish.

James' reaction when he was subbed

James’ reaction as he was hauled off was rather telling. He applauded the entire Bernabeu crowd, circling as he walked off. It seemed to be a farewell.

Fans believes James is off

Fans thought as much. Check out how they reacted on Twitter.

Balague: United are the favourites to sign him

Goodbye Real Madrid, hello Man United?

United fans would love to see it happen. And Spanish football expert Guillem Balague believes the Red Devils are the most likely club to sign him.

“James is wanted by many teams in Europe, and for me Manchester United are the favourites to get him,” Balague told Sky Sports.

“His agent is Jorge Mendes who is very close to Jose Mourinho.

“He is the kind of player who instead of going to a club that is guaranteed to win the title next season, would be willing to help a team on the up, and Manchester United with the investment coming in the summer should be contenders for everything.”

