It's not going well for the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of their Western Conference Finals game against the San Antonio Spurs as they're currently trailing despite them playing at the Oracle Arena.

While the Spurs are currently breezing through the Warriors on the court like it's their own home patch, it's one San Antonio star that is catching everyone's eye, LaMarcus Aldridge.

The 31-year-old is putting on one fantastic show for the Spurs, helping them shoot ahead by almost 20 points in the first half with 11 points, three rebounds, and three assists after just under 15 minutes of action.

Throughout the season, he only managed to average 17.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game, so his production tonight so far is certainly shocking.

And fans on Twitter simply can't believe what they are witnessing from the former Portland Trail Blazers star.

Aldridge is showcasing tonight the skill he had during his playing time with the Trail Blazers before his move to San Antonio that saw him earn four NBA All-Star appearances and why he was once taken second overall in the 2006 Draft.

There's still a lot of basketball left to be played in these Western Conference Finals, but Aldridge and the Spurs are certainly in the process of producing a shock to the Warriors' system early on in the series and on their home turf.