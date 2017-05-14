Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

LaMarcus Aldridge.

Twitter is stunned by LaMarcus Aldridge's first half performance

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It's not going well for the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of their Western Conference Finals game against the San Antonio Spurs as they're currently trailing despite them playing at the Oracle Arena.

While the Spurs are currently breezing through the Warriors on the court like it's their own home patch, it's one San Antonio star that is catching everyone's eye, LaMarcus Aldridge.

The 31-year-old is putting on one fantastic show for the Spurs, helping them shoot ahead by almost 20 points in the first half with 11 points, three rebounds, and three assists after just under 15 minutes of action.

Throughout the season, he only managed to average 17.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game, so his production tonight so far is certainly shocking.

And fans on Twitter simply can't believe what they are witnessing from the former Portland Trail Blazers star.

Aldridge is showcasing tonight the skill he had during his playing time with the Trail Blazers before his move to San Antonio that saw him earn four NBA All-Star appearances and why he was once taken second overall in the 2006 Draft.

There's still a lot of basketball left to be played in these Western Conference Finals, but Aldridge and the Spurs are certainly in the process of producing a shock to the Warriors' system early on in the series and on their home turf.

Topics:
San Antonio Spurs
Southwest Division
Western Conference
NBA
LaMarcus Aldridge
Kawhi Leonard
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

JBL's latest comments on Roman Reigns will annoy some fans

JBL's latest comments on Roman Reigns will annoy some fans

The WWE star who really wants to play Vince McMahon in upcoming biopic

The WWE star who really wants to play Vince McMahon in upcoming biopic

Donnarumma to leave Milan for PL side and it's not Manchester United [Sun]

Donnarumma to leave Milan for PL side and it's not Manchester United [Sun]

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Bray Wyatt reveals how much longer he plans on wrestling

Bray Wyatt reveals how much longer he plans on wrestling

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again