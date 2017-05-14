Lewis Hamilton cut the gap at the top of the Drivers’ Championship to six points by winning a brilliant Spanish Grand Prix.

Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel went head-to-head in a brilliant battle, with the Mercedes driver overtaking his Ferrari rival with 22 laps remaining to secure victory.

There was a tense moment when the pair nearly made contact after Vettel emerged from his second stop alongside Hamilton.

The British driver was forced out wide but didn’t have to wait long to overtake Vettel.

The race was decided in the 44th lap when Hamilton, on faster soft tyres, swept past the German. It was a lead he wouldn’t relinquish as he secured the 55th win of his career.

“That's why we race," Hamilton said, per Sky Sports. "It was the rawest fight I can remember.

"I don't remember having a race like this for a long time where I was able to be on the limit as hard as I was and stay in a battle.

"It's been a long, long, long time so I used up a lot of energy and I'm looking forward to lying down after this.

"I've been racing for 24, 25 years and it feels like the first win."\

Hamilton and Vettel nearly crash

There would have been complete uproar had Hamilton and Vettel clashed on the 38th lap. Just watch how close they came to each other.

It led to a rather awkward exchange in the press conference afterwards, with Hamilton denying Vettel’s claim that he gave him space.

Vettel spoke about his intense rivalry with Hamilton after the race.

"I'm here to race. Off-track I don't see why you can't have a good time,” the four-time World Champion said.

“[Lewis and I are] not best friends but we have a very strong connection. We both love racing.

"On track I didn't want him to win today, I wanted to win. It didn't work, I'm not happy with that. But at the same point you have to respect if other people do a good job and drove a good race. I've nothing to moan about."

