Samoa Joe is not impressed with your Mother's Day Tweets today (Sun. May 14, 2017) ladies and gentlemen.

Joe has been on quite the tear since making his main roster debut, having aligned himself on good terms with Triple H and The Authority, as well as being a part of a great program with former WWE Champion Seth Rollins.

The former Impact Wrestling star turned two-time NXT Champion took to Twitter today, and instead of issuing a Happy Mother's Day tweet to his own mom, he scolded those who actually did:

Article continues below

Joe and Rollins currently have a good thing going, and he's slowly progressing into one of the company's top heels week by week. He already had quite the following before coming to WWE after making a name for himself in other promotions such as Impact Wrestling and Ring Of Honor.

He's just lucky that name was able to be carried over, as he recently revealed in a conversation with fellow WWE Superstar Chris Jericho on the Talk Is Jericho podcast, he owns the rights to the 'Samoa Joe' name and can take it wherever he wants:

Article continues below

"It was always the case [that I was going to be Samoa Joe].

"I mean, well, and I tell guys too, I had made the effort before I came here to like trademark my name and everything, which makes the process easier because it's like if I own it, then it's easier for me to lease to WWE or let them use it, so guys who don't own their names, I don't care how long you've been under it, if you don't own your name, it's not you."

Joe was signed to the WWE back in 2015 and was brought on to NXT, the WWE's developmental program on the WWE Network. Joe ruled as one of the top faces of the show for two years and questioned at times if his number would ever get called to the main roster:

"I think the initial idea was, 'let's just bring him in for NXT' and we got such a good response with everything that it kind of really blew up even beyond that and here I am on the main roster.

"And really to the company's credit, it wasn't something that was set in stone. Like, the scenario that was laid out before me was like, 'listen, we can use you here in NXT, but we don't really think that it'll go much beyond that.'"

What are your thoughts on Joe's Mother's Day Tweet? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms