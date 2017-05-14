It's pretty safe to say that Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the Golden State Warriors isn't going the way which many NBA fans expected it to.

Despite having swept their first and second round series in the playoffs so far and the fact they're playing at home inside the Oracle Arena, the Warriors are currently down against the Spurs by almost 20 points.

Although Steph Curry is producing his normal stuff for Golden State, his team simply can not handle San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard and LeMarcus Aldridge, who both have over 20 each in the game so far.

And it seems the bad luck has been hitting the two-time NBA MVP all night long as you can see from what happened to him in this rather unfortunate play in the video below.

In a desperation attempt to keep the ball in play after a steal during the first quarter while the Warriors were only down by two, Curry lobbed the ball behind him high up in the air.

However, the loose ball was collected by Leonard, who then drove up in the paint for a very powerful slam dunk, showing no signs that his ankle had been previously hurt only days prior, although he did tweak it once more later on in the game.

Things could be quickly spiraling out of control for the Warriors, as they look set to be on the verge of not only losing the first game of the series at the Oracle Arena of all places, but they could be about to lose their first game of the postseason after successful sweeps against the Portland Trail Blazers and the Utah Jazz.

It looks like it's going to be a tough uphill battle now for Golden State if they wish to reach the NBA Finals for the third successive year.