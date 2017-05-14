The San Antonio Spurs rolled over the Houston Rockets in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals last week despite star forward Kawhi Leonard missing the game with an ankle injury.

On Sunday, Leonard was back on the court for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors and was incredibly effective, scoring 18 points in the first half while the Spurs built up a huge lead.

However, in the third quarter, disaster struck for Leonard, as he re-injured his ankle and was removed from the game after a pair of unfortunate incidents as the Warriors mounted a huge comeback.

In the first instance below, Leonard makes a three and then inadvertently steps on the foot of his teammate on the bench as he prepares to jog back on defense:

Of course, that was the same ankle he had injured in Game 5 against the Rockets, so it couldn't have been pleasant to tweak it like that.

Leonard's bad luck was just getting started, though, as a couple minutes later, he attempted a two-point jumper and came down on Warriors center Zaza Pachulia's foot:

Leonard calmly stepped to the free-throw line and made his two shots, but he was then forced to leave the game and has since been ruled out for the rest of the contest.

Needless to say, many San Antonio fans were not happy with what they saw as a dirty play from Pachulia, who shouldn't have had his foot in Leonard's landing zone. Even media members and non-Spurs fans took to Twitter to voice their extreme displeasure:

At the time Leonard was forced to leave the game, he had a team-high 26 points to go with eight rebounds, three assists, a steal and was a perfect 11-for-11 from the free-throw line.

The Warriors had closed their deficit to nine points (90-81) by the end of the quarter behind the red-hot efforts of Steph Curry, who had a game-high 33 points at the end of the period on 11-of-20 shooting.

The Spurs were the No. 2 seed heading into the Western Conference playoffs, with Golden State holding the No. 1 seed.

However, as the Spurs needed six games to dispatch both the Memphis Grizzlies and Rockets, the Warriors took care of the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz in four games apiece.

Obviously, Leonard's injury is going to play a huge part in which team ends up winning this series and in how many games. If Leonard can't go the rest of the series, or if he misses a couple of games, the Spurs will have trouble stopping the high-octane Warriors' offense.