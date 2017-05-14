GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Harlem Eubank.

Harlem Eubank is the latest Eubank set to electrify the boxing world

Even the most casual of boxing fan will know that Chris Eubank was and because of his son, still is a big deal in the boxing world.

Eubank Sr was a WBO middleweight and super-middleweight champion during his professional career and he now presides over his son, Chris Eubank Jr, who is the current IBO super-middleweight champion.

However, many feel that Jr is being held back by his overbearing father and the lightening quick fighter has been ill-advised thus far in his career.

Case in point: Eubank Jr had a date with Gennady Golovkin in the bag but his failure to take the deal resulted in an opportunity for Kell Brook.

Still, he remains one of the best up-and-coming fighters in the UK and, even if he has priced himself out of some big fights already, dates with the likes of Billy Joe Saunders must be in his near future.

However, his cousin Harlem is the latest Eubank to turn professional and the 23-year-old light-welterweight has his first bout lined up on May 27 in Brighton.

But, despite the pressures of carrying a legendary name, Harlem is ready to make his own reputation.

“Having the name has always put more pressure on from the beginning.

“Everyone wants to fight the hardest against you and everyone wants to beat you which just makes every fight tougher," Harlem continued. "That is a good thing, though, because you get the best of every opponent so it is improving your game.

“The amateurs has never really suited my style. I’ve just been jumping in at the deep end and learning every fight but the pros is always what I had in the back of my head from the very beginning. My style has adapted since then.

“All of the fights I’ve had have been at a competitive level as I’ve entered all the big competitions and I’d say 60% of the losses could have gone either way.”

Eubank Jr certainly splits opinion with the public, but Harlem insists he is a different man.

“I’m my own person and I wouldn’t say I am necessarily like anyone else," Harlem said. "We all have our different traits and the way we approach things but what I can take from Chris is the work-rate, the way he approaches training and also the fact he is cold in the ring.

“Outside of the ring it’s different but in the ring it’s combat – it’s life or death – so in the ring you have to be cold.”

