The Houston Rockets' championship hopes came to an end on Friday when they were defeated 4-2 in their second-round series against the San Antonio Spurs in the playoffs.

This also brought an abrupt end to the MVP season of James Harden, who will likely remember these playoffs for the rest of his life after the block of his shot near the end of Game 5 by Manu Ginobili swung the series in the Spurs' favor.

While it might be a disappointing time for Harden and the Rockets right now after an unexpected end to what had been a promising season, at least their star player has found a reason to smile.

The five-time NBA All-Star was recently at a nightclub in Atlanta when he came across DJ Tephlon and his friend K.Botchey, who looked strikingly familiar.

As you can see in the tweet below, Botchey has his beard trimmed in virtually identical fashion to Harden, almost making it look like the Rockets star was looking in the mirror or at a long lost twin! Warning: The video contains NSFW language.

Harden may be looking to use the excuse of 'his twin was playing on the court instead of him' when people criticize Houston's efforts in the playoffs once more, as the MVP candidate simply wasn't playing up to the same standard he was earlier in the season.

During the season, the 27-year-old averaged 29.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 11.2 assists after 81 games, but these averages dropped when the postseason arrived. After 11 games in the playoffs, while his points averaged at 28.5 per game, his rebounds dropped to 5.4 per game, and his assists did as well to 8.5 per game.

This simply isn't good enough when other MVP candidates like LeBron James are averaging 34.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game after only eight games played in the playoffs. Harden needs to step up for the Rockets in future postseasons.

Houston head coach Mike D'Antoni has said Harden may need to be rested more next season, and this could eventually have a knock-on effect, keeping him fresher for the playoffs when it matters the most, allowing the team to progress further than the second round for the first time since the 2014-15 season.